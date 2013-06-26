Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Gave Their Friends Fake Baby Pictures As A Trick

For all of the criticism that they’ve received for naming their child North West, I have to give Kim Kardashian and Kanye West a little credit for the sneakery and diabolical trickery they pulled on some of their “friends” after the baby girl’s birth. According to TMZ, your go-to site for all things fiendishly clever, Kim and Kanye sent out some baby pictures to certain people in their circle, except they weren’t baby pictures of little North West.

Instead, they were just some random babies that they probably found on the street, because they weren’t stupid enough to give away their baby’s face without first cashing in. I mean, giving their permission.

Kim felt people in her world were going to hawk baby photos, so she wanted to catch the culprits quickly. We’re told Kim hatched a plan and sent a half-dozen of her “friends” pictures of a baby she claimed was North West — but we’re told it was an impostor infant. Sure enough … someone came along and tried selling us this pic (above). Gotta say … it looks like it could be Kim and Kanye’s baby. It has the right … well, you know … but Kim would obviously pick a pic of an impostor baby that had the qualities of her own child. (Via TMZ)

Not to be that guy, but any baby looks like it could belong to Kim and Kanye. All babies look alike to me, so you could hold up a picture of a bag of flour in a diaper and I’d be like, “Aw, that North West is one adorable baby.”

And it didn’t stop with just the one picture that TMZ posted. There’s reportedly another baby picture being shopped, and it’s one of the prank photos as well. While TMZ doesn’t know who is trying to sell either pic – and Kim and Kanye haven’t revealed who the culprit is yet – I’m willing to bet that she looks a little like this, minus the top hat and monocle that I added for villainous intrigue: