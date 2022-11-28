Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on a Balenciaga controversy. The fashion house has been under fire after unveiling a new holiday ad campaign, which featured children in provocative situations that sparked a public outcry. Kardashian, who recently posed for Balenciaga‘s winter campaign and walked in its Paris fashion show over the summer, called the controversial ad “disturbing” and will re-evaluate her business arrangement going forward.

Via CBS News:

The ads, which were said to be to promote Balenciaga’s plush bear bags, were part of the brand’s holiday campaign. The bears, however, are wearing BDSM gear and are being held by children that appear to be no more than 5 years old. In one of the pictures, a child is also surrounded by what appear to be wine and cocktail glasses.

On Sunday evening, Kardashian issued a statement on both Twitter and Instagram where she expressed her concern over the seriousness of the issue. Kardashian revealed that she has spoken to Balenciaga and received assurances that steps will be taken to avoid a repeat of the ad, which has since been pulled.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian wrote. “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Despite Balenciaga’s assurance, Kardashian concluded her statement by saying her participation with the fashion house is now in flux.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” Kardashian said. “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand. Basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

(Via Kim Kardashian on Twitter, CBS News)