Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. It would be intimidating for anyone to film a sex scene with her, but especially someone who had never gotten “intimate” on screen before.

“I was nervous and body-conscious, and to find out my first sex scene is going to be with an icon known for their beauty was a lot,” Dominic Burgess, who stars alongside Kardashian in FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, told Variety. But the actor, who has also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan, as well as The Good Place, The Leftovers, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, had a “wonderful” experience shooting the sex scene.

“But there was a great intimacy coordinator who asked what we felt comfortable with, and the director was John J. Gray, who I worked with on Feud — and Kim was wonderful. It ended up being a really pleasant experience,” he said. They even bonded over a shared love of Shania Twain.

Burgess has never seen an episode of any of Kardashian’s reality shows, and wasn’t sure what to expect. The actor had been scolded early in his career for talking to the main actors on a set, and has learned to exercise caution when approaching stars. “But she was really friendly,” he says. “We talked about travel and Broadway shows and Shania Twain!”

“Let’s go girls” is what I say every time I see Jessica Lange and Frances Conroy in a Ryan Murphy show.

(Via Variety)