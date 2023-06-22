Last week, Kim Kardashian shared her “man list” of her biggest turn-ons. This week, she dropped by Hailey Bieber‘s “Who’s In My Bathroom?” YouTube series to discuss makeup sex, kissing, and the mile high club.

When asked by the model (and Justin Bieber’s wife) who her current celebrity crush is during a game of “Truth or Shot,” Kardashian responded, “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true.” The mystery man doesn’t know about her infatuation with him. “I’m more into privacy these days,” she said before taking a shot.

Bieber also asked her guest whether she prefers angry sex or makeup sex. “Makeup sex,” she quickly answered. “Isn’t that, like, the best? ‘Cause it’s like, you missed each other and it’s passionate.” Later, talk turned to having sex in a plane.

Kardashian — who last dated comedian Pete Davidson — asked Hailey if she’s “ever joined the mile-high club,” to which she replied, “Yes.” “Samezies,” the mother of four let out — a response that did not surprise Bieber, who said she knew she didn’t need to reciprocate the question. “Why do you not need to ask me that?” a slightly offended Kardashian wondered. “You own a plane,” the youngest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin reminded her guest. “I thought you were just saying, like, ‘Of course you’re a whore!’” the Skims founder quipped, eliciting giggles from both girls.

It probably wasn’t with Pete. He’s too tall for an airplane (or even a private jet) bathroom. You can watch the video above.

(Via People)