Kirk Cameron Took His Daughters To A Duggar Wedding Because The Couple Saved Their First Kiss For Marriage

Oh yeah, if you didn’t hear the news, one of the Duggars got married this weekend, 22-year-old Jessa to fiancee Ben Seewald. We didn’t cover it, because I’m pretty sure no one cares — however when you throw Kirk Cameron into the mix, OK, then I’ll bite. Cameron posted the above picture of the Duggar newlyweds on his Facebook page with a long, rambley caption about how they stayed up til 1:30 a.m. singing songs around the campfire after the wedding, which sounds like the physical embodiment of my worst nightmare ever (J/K, my worst nightmare ever is still getting shrunk and eaten by a spider), and also this bit about Jessa and Ben’s first kiss:
We flew to the Duggar hometown, not only to be part of the fun and excitement of honoring this precious couple, but as a father, I want my daughters to see what it looks like when a couple reserves their “first kiss” for at the altar. Wow! This kind of moral excellence and purity is rare today, but our sons and daughters are priceless.
Huh. Somehow before this I did not know that the Duggars were anti-kiss before marriage people. My first kiss with my husband happened on the casino floor of the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City at 5 a.m., about six hours after we met — and our marriage turned out just fine. But sure, I guess this works too. It’s like the marital equivalent of the question mark Dum Dum Pops, only instead of getting a pineapple-flavored lollipop you mind end up spending the rest of your life with a guy who kisses weird and who has a dong shaped like a pounder of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Totes worth the moral excellence though.
No idea who the Duggars are, but looking at that girl, she might be worth waiting till marraige to bag.
They’re a husband a wife who are members of a cult called the Quiver-full movement that seeks to change America’s politics by having lots of kids. They have 19 kids, I think.
I was wondering wtf a Duggar was.
I thought that was Elizabeth Olsen.
Can you imagine how quick and disappointing that first time must have been for them? Not that have anything to compare it to, but still…
@Ape Cavalry Deserter It is crazy how many of these people are out there. It’s nothing new though. Muslims have been doing it in Europe for years and before that producing large amounts of offspring was part of the war effort for catholics and protestants.
I bet they ate so many subway sandwiches.
I’m still not 100% sure if he went to mock or not. “See kids, THIS is how lame you look when your first kiss is in front of everyone you know…”
So if an alien like second pair of teeth come out; deal breaker?
So, like, who cares? Guy went to a wedding and posted about it on Facebook. Took his kids because he agreed with the couple’s ideology.
I mean, really. The only reason for posting this is to mock and belittle someone’s beliefs because they’re different from yours. Is that news, or just being a rotten person?
+1 for being a rotten person.
Far more rotten if you knew what I was thinking about that Duggar girl…
I’m totally OK with being a rotten person, because Kirk Cameron is a grade-A asshole.
I don’t know if he’s an asshole, I just think he’s batshit crazy.
Why is he an asshole or crazy – cause he does not subscribe to your beliefs. I don’t subscribe to his train of thought or belief system, but that does not make him an asshole. This story is clearly a means to poke fun at Kirk and his beliefs. I would bet Kirk thinks the writers first kiss to her husband (probably in a drunken smelly stupor on a casino floor) is lame – but he is not writing about it.
Why? It’ll probably end up like Doc Daneeka’s married couple.
What is that life, like I’m all for doing more with your kids but man the sexual repression stuff is really strange.
I suddenly want to make out with Kirk Cameron’s daughter. Wait, how old is she?
Then they all got drunk on soda.The hard stuff with sugar.Non of this soft sugar free stuff.Kirks an animal like that.Heck, i bet he even drank it from the can.
I’ve seen a lot of things on the Internet that I don’t believe, but this takes the cake.
I always knew Ben Seaver was the cooler brother. DIAF Mike.
The Duggar family and their beliefs are just….odd. The kids do not ‘date’, they ‘court’ each other. They are not allowed to have much physical contact with who they’re courting, and yup, their first kiss has to be on their wedding day. Jim-Bob and Michelle have both talked about how they regretted not waiting for their wedding day.
Also, when a ‘courting’ couple wants to go out on a date, they must bring a chaperone with them. The parents also monitor any text messages or phone calls they receive as well. What baffles me the most is that they have to be so pristine and clean but after they get married, as their religion states, the female is to give herself to her husband anytime he wants, no matter what. It’s just jarring that they live, despite having a TV show, a rather sheltered life. All the kids are home schooled and even a hug or holding hands is sometimes looked down upon, but after marriage, they are expected to get with the making babies program.
The oldest son is already going on his third kid I think, and the other sister that got married is already pregnant, pretty much conceiving on or around the wedding night. The more kids, the better your chances are at getting into heaven? I don’t know but I do know that having that many kids destroys your body. I see genitourinary prolapse or pelvic organ prolapse in the mother’s future. My grandmother had it happen to her and she had 7 kids. Imagine what having 19 kids will do to your body.
I watched a few minutes of this show and the father was worried his daughter and her boyfriend were going for a “frontal hug” instead of a sideways hug and the mom was talking about how the couple had decided not to hold hands yet… Wow.
I bet it will be 6 months before she has an orgasm.
Orgasms are of the devil so if she ever has one she will feel really guilty about it.
What have we learned here? Well, these people have shown us that you don’t need an education or career before getting married as long as you are kiss-less and un-penetrated. Because THAT is what really matters in life.
These are the same people that believe your saliva contains the DNA of anyone you’ve ever kissed and therefore makes you lesser than anyone that has only kissed/slept with one person in their life. In the real world we don’t view things in such ways.