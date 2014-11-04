Kirk Cameron Took His Daughters To A Duggar Wedding Because The Couple Saved Their First Kiss For Marriage

Oh yeah, if you didn’t hear the news, one of the Duggars got married this weekend, 22-year-old Jessa to fiancee Ben Seewald. We didn’t cover it, because I’m pretty sure no one cares — however when you throw Kirk Cameron into the mix, OK, then I’ll bite. Cameron posted the above picture of the Duggar newlyweds on his Facebook page with a long, rambley caption about how they stayed up til 1:30 a.m. singing songs around the campfire after the wedding, which sounds like the physical embodiment of my worst nightmare ever (J/K, my worst nightmare ever is still getting shrunk and eaten by a spider), and also this bit about Jessa and Ben’s first kiss:

We flew to the Duggar hometown, not only to be part of the fun and excitement of honoring this precious couple, but as a father, I want my daughters to see what it looks like when a couple reserves their “first kiss” for at the altar. Wow! This kind of moral excellence and purity is rare today, but our sons and daughters are priceless.

Huh. Somehow before this I did not know that the Duggars were anti-kiss before marriage people. My first kiss with my husband happened on the casino floor of the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City at 5 a.m., about six hours after we met — and our marriage turned out just fine. But sure, I guess this works too. It’s like the marital equivalent of the question mark Dum Dum Pops, only instead of getting a pineapple-flavored lollipop you mind end up spending the rest of your life with a guy who kisses weird and who has a dong shaped like a pounder of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Totes worth the moral excellence though.

(Via Us Weekly)