Twitter/Hayley Byrd

Kit-Kat seems an unlikely hero but the company has often stepped in to help its fans. A college student’s stolen Kit-Kat led to the candy bar brand giving him thousands of them, for example. And it’s done it again, turning one man’s gaffe with his significant other into a marriage proposal.

Throwback to the beginning of June and the Twitter feed of Weekly Standard reporter Hayley Byrd. Byrd’s boyfriend, Evan, who claimed to have never had a Kit-Kat before, ate it like a normal candy bar:

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

Which, being something that happened on social media, was met with a reasonable and proportionate response:

Break up with him at once https://t.co/522TLFnZxl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2018

Kit-Kat, fortunately, is not one to derail the course of true love, and it turned out Evan was planning to propose. So Kit-Kat decided to help him riff on his viral fame:

He still doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat pic.twitter.com/hEOzmWqAMY — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

Yes, that’s a ring in a Kit-Kat. The company created a ring box for Evan by 3D-printing a custom mold. They even built it using a magnetic closure, so when you broke off a piece, the ring was revealed.