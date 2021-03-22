In an effort to encourage Americans to get the COVID vaccine, Krispy Kreme rolled out a tasty incentive on Monday that is garnering some surprisingly angry reactions on social media. Starting today and until the end of the year, anyone who shows proof that they’ve received the vaccine can receive one free glazed doughnut. From Krispy Kreme‘s official website:

Making the offer even sweeter is that the vaccinated can get a free doughnut every single day until the end of the year. According to the official rules, “Each individual guest who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one (1) Original Glazed® doughnut per day, no purchased required.”

Given the severity of the pandemic, you’d just assume people would support most efforts to increase herd immunity via vaccination so that life can return to normal. Instead, “obesity” started to trend shortly after Krispy Kreme tweeted out the offer. Turns out folks are pretty angry at the idea of offering free doughnuts even in service in ending a contagious disease.

BREAKING: Krispy Kreme is offering all vaccinated people a daily free doughnut for all of 2021. And, since obesity is a co-morbidity, you'll be first in line to get vaccinated in the next pandemic. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 22, 2021

Obesity is one of the primary factors that affects your response to COVID and these fuckers are giving away a donut a day if you’re vaccinated. Everything is so dumb. https://t.co/4j6i50VNFH — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 22, 2021

…isn't obesity one of the major reasons people die from covid? 👀 https://t.co/0NkxZzZLwA — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 22, 2021

Obesity caused the issues from the virus, so let's reward those taking the experimental vaccine with fat and sugar filled donuts. America is stupid. https://t.co/9LkrmiPFRl — Marc Lobliner (@MarcLobliner) March 22, 2021

However, despite the number of detractors causing “obesity” to trend, others have been showing up to support the Krispy Kreme promotion and noting that the result will be a net positive as more people getting vaccinated is, obviously, a good thing in stopping the spread of a potentially deadly virus.

1 free Krispy Kreme donut at 190 calories is not going to cause obesity and therefore make you more at risk of dying of COVID. It's a good promotion. I'm all for positive reinforcement. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) March 22, 2021

Despite the criticism I’m seeing online for this, one *delicious* 😌 #krispykreme donut doesn’t cause obesity and as far as I’m concerned, this is cute — thank you to Krispy Kreme for raising awareness around vaccines ❤️ 🍩 https://t.co/20bjbl0Wfg — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) March 22, 2021

Y'all, I highly encourage you to stay away from the obesity / Krispy Kreme stuff trending right now. Really horrible people showing their ass on this topic. (This tweet below sums it up.) https://t.co/gB8MdUa9pw — A-mewsing Kat (she/her) (@MewsingsOfAKat) March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme taking heat for offering a donut to those vaccinated cuz #obesity is a factor in Covid. I'm going out on a limb here: I'd rather see those WITH obesity GET vaxxed and indulge in one more donut. This is why we can't have nice things. Everything is criticized. https://t.co/E83ENTlJor — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) March 22, 2021

