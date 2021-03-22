Krispy Kreme on Twitter
Viral

Krispy Kreme Is Offering Free Donuts To Anyone Who Gets The COVID Vaccine And People Are… Mad About It?

by:

In an effort to encourage Americans to get the COVID vaccine, Krispy Kreme rolled out a tasty incentive on Monday that is garnering some surprisingly angry reactions on social media. Starting today and until the end of the year, anyone who shows proof that they’ve received the vaccine can receive one free glazed doughnut. From Krispy Kreme‘s official website:

As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and other by getting vaccinated. Starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

Making the offer even sweeter is that the vaccinated can get a free doughnut every single day until the end of the year. According to the official rules, “Each individual guest who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one (1) Original Glazed® doughnut per day, no purchased required.”

Given the severity of the pandemic, you’d just assume people would support most efforts to increase herd immunity via vaccination so that life can return to normal. Instead, “obesity” started to trend shortly after Krispy Kreme tweeted out the offer. Turns out folks are pretty angry at the idea of offering free doughnuts even in service in ending a contagious disease.

However, despite the number of detractors causing “obesity” to trend, others have been showing up to support the Krispy Kreme promotion and noting that the result will be a net positive as more people getting vaccinated is, obviously, a good thing in stopping the spread of a potentially deadly virus.

(Via Krispy Kreme on Twitter)

Tags:

Around The Web

×