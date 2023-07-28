Celebs: they’re just like us! They also get stuck in airports and… buy $600 worth of pillows and sleep supplies?

OK, maybe celebs aren’t exactly like us, but Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard went through a relatable scenario when their flight got delayed on Wednesday and they were stuck at Boston Logan International Airport for the night.

“Stranded at Boston Airport… 9 hours of delays,” The Good Place actress wrote in an Instagram Story, according to the New York Post, along with a photo of her family and friends. They passed the time playing Uno and Spades (and not asking their good friend Tom Hanks to pick them up in his private jet) before setting up a sleep bunker.

Shepard posted an Instagram reel of the ordeal in which he noted “ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area.” In the video, Bell joked that she must take her shoes off “when I’m in my bedroom” as she removed her sneakers and walked onto a sheet they had laid on the airport floor. The camera then flips to Shepard, who is lying on the floor with a neck pillow and blanket, as the pair totals the amount of money they spent on pillows, blankets, and sheets — roughly $600 between the two.

Bell, Shepard, & Co. planned to spend the night there, “but we were kicked out,” she claimed. “Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 am!!!!!!” There are worst places to be stranded at than the Boston airport: the Dunkin’ in Terminal B is open 24 hours.

(Via the New York Post)