Back in November 2021, Kristen Stewart announced that she’d be getting married to her girlfriend Dylan Meier, and she put it out in the universe that the couple would love if Guy Fieri officiated the wedding. In honor of his late sister, the Mayor of Flavortown officiated 101 gay weddings in San Francisco, and the Twilight star was hoping maybe she could get on that.

In a true love conquers all moment, Fieri surprised Stewart on TODAY and offered his services in a video message. “Hey, Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said. “I’m all in!”

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host even tweeted the video and assured Stewart the offer was legit. The actress, understandably in shock, thought the whole thing was a joke.

Unfortunately, there’s been a development in the two years since. Stewart recently stopped by Watch What Happens Live and revealed that she backed away from the idea even though Fieri was 100% on board.

Fieri’s team “reached out and were like, ‘You know, we are down for this.’ And I was like, ‘Me too, but also I’m bad at planning stuff, so I’ll hit you up soon,'” Stewart told host Andy Cohen. “I think we’ll probably just marry each other and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'”

In Stewart’s defense, planning a wedding sucks, and that’s probably doubly so when trying to work around celebrity schedules. We’re sure Fieri will understand.

