This holiday season, Kristen Stewart would like to remind everyone that we could all die from nuclear war at any second, so let’s maybe do something about that. The actress is throwing her weight behind a new documentary, How to Stop a Nuclear War, which focuses on the work of famed Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg.

Stewart appears in a new fundraising video for the project where she laments the complacency over the threat of global destruction, which again, could happen at any moment.

“We’ve grown so accustomed to the looming threat of nuclear annihilation, that it barely registers in our daily lives,” Stewart says in the video. “But when some new crisis or close call startles out of our slumber for just a brief moment, we truly grasp the insanity of living on a hair trigger to what could be a real-life Armageddon.”

The documentary will reportedly focus on Ellsberg’s book, Doomsday Machine, which tackled the growing threat of nuclear war.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

In the sizzle reel sent to potential investors of the doc as the producers fill out the budget, Stewart praises the history-making whistleblower, who died in June 2023 at age 92. “His (Ellsberg’s) insider knowledge of nuclear war planning informs the film’s urgent call to action. This films sounds the alarm about this threat, but also shows the solutions and steps we can take to avert catastrophe,” she added.

In case she wasn’t clear the first time, Stewart closed out her segment of the video by reiterating her point that, hey, the whole Earth could be scorched, so let’s try to prevent that, yeah?

“If we don’t address this (nuclear weapons) issue, nothing else we care about — no social justice or environmental causes or peaceful political resolutions, movies we make, people we love, the things we care about — doesn’t matter anymore,” Stewart said. “They don’t matter in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)