Original Twilight director Catherine Hardwick recently stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she opened up about her experience directing the first installment in the young adult film franchise that sparked an entire slate of imitators who just couldn’t match the vampire romance between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that the couple had a real-life romance that whipped up a tabloid frenzy. However, like the films themselves, the relationship came to an end, but the friendship still endured. Hardwick revealed that Pattinson recently celebrated his 37th birthday party, which she crashed after tagging along with Toni Collete. Except Hardwick soon learned she wasn’t the only one who crashed the festivities.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kind of crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,” Hardwicke said. “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We all hugged each other, like, this is so crazy and cool.” Hardwicke said that they not only surprised Pattinson but also each other. “When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’ I go, ‘I kind of crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.’”

On top of revealing that the KStew and RPattz friendship is still going strong, Hardwick also shared a surprising bit of trivia about casting Pattinson: The studio didn’t think he was hot enough to play Edward Cullen. Of course, it didn’t help that Pattinson showed up in a stained T-shirt, but judging by the fan frenzy over his performance, the studio was obviously wrong.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)