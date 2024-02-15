Earlier this week, Rolling Stone unveiled its March cover featuring Kristen Stewart declaring her desire to push the boundaries of her career by doing the “gayest f*cking thing you’ve ever seen” as she promotes her new queer thriller Loves Lie Bleeding. Right on schedule, right-wingers immediately began freaking out.

Conservatives not only began targeting Stewart for being proud of her sexuality, but they also viciously attacked the cover image by claiming the actress looked “miserable” and “disgusting” in the provocative photos that clearly triggered the weirdos on Twitter.

Kristen Stewart, Rolling Stone’s March cover star, just wants to “do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.” After more than two decades in the spotlight, she knows who she is — and what she wants. Cover story/Photos: https://t.co/c7jbLK5gpd pic.twitter.com/ljbryy9L6x — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

“‘Queer’ is an ideology, not a sexuality—and it appears to make people miserable,” Christopher Rufo tweeted. “They put dismal pictures of Ellen Page or Kristen Stewart under headlines with words like ‘joy,’ ‘family,’ ‘happiness.’ Propaganda that intends to demoralize.”

Libs of TikTok and noted anti-LGTBQ crusader Chaya Raichik called the cover “disgusting” while right-wing provocateur Ian Miles Cheong asked “What did Hollywood do to Kristen Stewart?”

As the MAGA faithful lost their minds over the cover and/or predicted that Stewart would “come out as a man,” Rolling Stone writer Miles Klee fired back:

Conservatives’ newfound fear of Stewart as a harbinger of apocalyptic gender fluidity makes about as much sense as Trump’s unnerving interest in her dating life more than a decade ago — or, for that matter, the right-wing conspiracy theories positing Taylor Swift as the key player in an NFL playoff season scripted to help reelect President Biden. But, if nothing else, raging that a famous lesbian has graced the pages of a publication you already hate for being part of the “liberal media” is one way to get through a lonely Valentine’s Day.

Love Lies Bleeding opens in theaters on March 8.

