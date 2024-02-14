Imagine, if you will, that you briefly dated someone over a decade ago and it still became a common and expected topic to bring up all this time later. Sure, this probably happens with your family or your friends, but what if every time you spoke about it it became a buzzy headline? What if Donald Trump got involved? You see how it would be weird, right?

This is exactly why Kristen Stewart wants you to stop asking her about Robert Pattinson. Despite their memorable on and off-screen romance, Stewart and Pattinson are now well-established stars in Hollywood, and yet they are still always asked about their Twilight days. Enough is enough!!! Leave that to Taylor Lautner. He welcomes it.

Stewart appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone where she admitted that it’s “f-cking weird” when she has to answer questions about her ex. “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that sh-t, because it’s f–king weird,” she said. “It’s like if someone kept asking you—I mean for literally decades— ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F-king A, man! I don’t know!'”

Now, Stewart prefers to keep the topic on her work. Particularly, her upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding about a shy gym manager who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder. “If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,” she points out. “Now, I want to do the gayest f–king thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f–king happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would,” she added.

As for Pattinson, the two seem to have a relatively normal friendship after all these years. Stewart even crashed his birthday party, which is a sure sign of a true friend. Only fake friends get invites!!

(Via Rolling Stone)