Why On Earth Did MAGA Governor Kristi Noem Just Put Out A Five-Minute Informercial For A Dentist?

Today’s MAGA Republicans should be doing well. Their fearless leader, Donald Trump, continues to inexplicably kill it in the presidential polls. Joe Biden continues to do terribly, even after his shouty State of the Union speech. And yet Trump’s minions continue to act like broken weirdos. Nancy Mace publicly outed herself as someone who either didn’t read or didn’t understand The Scarlet Letter before referencing it. Alabama senator Katie Britt recently became a laughingstock thanks to her instant classic horror of an SOTU rebuttal. Now South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is telling both of them to hold her beer.

Per Mediaite, on Monday Noem confused legions by randomly dropping what appeared to be a five-minute infomercial on her social media accounts. What was she hawking? A chain of Texas dentist offices called Smile Texas. Why would the governor of a northern state be shilling for dentists about 1,000 miles south? Well, because they fixed her teeth so darned good, that’s why.

Nomi regaled viewers with the story of how she had a biking accident that knocked out some teeth. Absent from this anecdote was why she traveled some four states away to get them fixed. But fixed they were, apparently.

“I love that my bite is better, that my teeth are a better shape, that they feel better in my mouth and that I can be confident when I smile at people,” Noem gushed.

Also unclear in the video was whether Nomi was paid by Smile Texas to sing their praises. If so, as The Daily Dot notes, she would have had to disclose that or risk being in violation of Instagram rules. Then again, today’s GOP is no longer the party of following the law.

Or maybe Noem’s just really liked that dentist.

Noem’s video left many understandably perplexed.

