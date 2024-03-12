Today’s MAGA Republicans should be doing well. Their fearless leader, Donald Trump, continues to inexplicably kill it in the presidential polls. Joe Biden continues to do terribly, even after his shouty State of the Union speech. And yet Trump’s minions continue to act like broken weirdos. Nancy Mace publicly outed herself as someone who either didn’t read or didn’t understand The Scarlet Letter before referencing it. Alabama senator Katie Britt recently became a laughingstock thanks to her instant classic horror of an SOTU rebuttal. Now South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is telling both of them to hold her beer.

I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me. 😊🙌🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/z2kTmiY8td — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2024

Per Mediaite, on Monday Noem confused legions by randomly dropping what appeared to be a five-minute infomercial on her social media accounts. What was she hawking? A chain of Texas dentist offices called Smile Texas. Why would the governor of a northern state be shilling for dentists about 1,000 miles south? Well, because they fixed her teeth so darned good, that’s why.

Nomi regaled viewers with the story of how she had a biking accident that knocked out some teeth. Absent from this anecdote was why she traveled some four states away to get them fixed. But fixed they were, apparently.

“I love that my bite is better, that my teeth are a better shape, that they feel better in my mouth and that I can be confident when I smile at people,” Noem gushed.

Also unclear in the video was whether Nomi was paid by Smile Texas to sing their praises. If so, as The Daily Dot notes, she would have had to disclose that or risk being in violation of Instagram rules. Then again, today’s GOP is no longer the party of following the law.

Or maybe Noem’s just really liked that dentist.

Noem’s video left many understandably perplexed.

The sitting governor of South Dakota is doing an ad for dentists in another state, probably in exchange for free new teeth. As a bonus, she’s implying the dentists in her home state suck. Weird times. https://t.co/Y4dIBnNe8x — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 12, 2024

a nearly five-minute video from the governor of south dakota, talking about the dental outfit that fixed her teeth. https://t.co/0ryme32Yt4 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 12, 2024

Why is the sitting governor of South Dakota doing dentist infomercials? https://t.co/Xxd8JOC7He — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) March 12, 2024

So sitting governors are just doing infomercials now, huh? https://t.co/UNmAIVTy42 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 12, 2024

Just when you think you've seen it all in politics, the South Dakota governor goes and films an infomercial for a Texas dentist that gave her fake teeth. https://t.co/Y3Q4ah7rcf — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 12, 2024

Kristi Noem is the sitting governor of South Dakota. https://t.co/PpAwFS9PKY — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 12, 2024

I keep waiting for there to be a twist here and it just keeps being what it looks like https://t.co/rsDF7Xj2ht — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 12, 2024

This is the absolute best illustration of right wing grift culture. Normal political figures do not post infomercials for dentists on their Twitter pages. Paging @rickperlstein https://t.co/opiaOaS3YL — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) March 12, 2024

(Via Mediaite)