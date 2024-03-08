MAGA world believes that they are doing well these days after Super Tuesday, but are they really? Extreme voices keep flying out from the peripheral into the mainstream, in a world where Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Jones used to give the most out-there takes. There’s even a far-right gubernatorial candidate that The Daily Show has labeled as “the GOP’s next top lunatic,” who misses the days when women couldn’t vote. Did that vibe somehow carry into the State Of The Union’s semi-festivities?

Well, yes. Republicans rolled out a rebuttal speech from Sen. Katie Britt (of Alabama), who delivered incredibly dramatic words from her kitchen. As The Washington Post‘s Eugene Robinson noted on MSNBC’s Morning Joe (via Raw Story), “You had Senator Katie Britt, for some bizarre reason, they decided to stage her in apparently her kitchen, which says a lot about how the Republican Party sees women.”

The speech felt like a promotion of the Internet’s tradwife trend and was intensely overwrought, as though Britt didn’t trust her audience to understand every word without deliberate enunciation.

I am DYING over the intense delivery of every single syllable here. pic.twitter.com/4LIA8XGt4v — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2024

Some of the MAGA die-hards were not thrilled with what they saw, although they admitted to being impressed with “the fake cry.”

Not what I’d prefer out of the GOP response, but there’s no question Katie Britt has mastered the ultimate weapon of dimes everywhere; the fake cry. That’s a seasoned pro right there. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 8, 2024

Blaze TV radio host Steve Peace was not a fan and even believes that SNL won’t have to alter the speech: “I would just play the actual speech. I wouldn’t even try to parody it.” He added, “[T]hey went with the offspring of CHUD impregnating a Stepford Wife.”

If I were SNL I would just play the actual speech. I wouldn't even try to parody it. All the GOP had to do was put an actual lucid and relatable human on after Biden. Instead they went with the offspring of CHUD impregnating a Stepford Wife. https://t.co/OrfzwzEjd3 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 8, 2024

The Get Out vibes seemed real.

From there, criticism flew from all sides with people wondering if this was a Misery reboot audition video or a “kitchen ransom video.” Also, why was she “smil[ing] as she talks about how American families are hurting”?