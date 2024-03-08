MAGA world believes that they are doing well these days after Super Tuesday, but are they really? Extreme voices keep flying out from the peripheral into the mainstream, in a world where Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Jones used to give the most out-there takes. There’s even a far-right gubernatorial candidate that The Daily Show has labeled as “the GOP’s next top lunatic,” who misses the days when women couldn’t vote. Did that vibe somehow carry into the State Of The Union’s semi-festivities?
Well, yes. Republicans rolled out a rebuttal speech from Sen. Katie Britt (of Alabama), who delivered incredibly dramatic words from her kitchen. As The Washington Post‘s Eugene Robinson noted on MSNBC’s Morning Joe (via Raw Story), “You had Senator Katie Britt, for some bizarre reason, they decided to stage her in apparently her kitchen, which says a lot about how the Republican Party sees women.”
The speech felt like a promotion of the Internet’s tradwife trend and was intensely overwrought, as though Britt didn’t trust her audience to understand every word without deliberate enunciation.
I am DYING over the intense delivery of every single syllable here. pic.twitter.com/4LIA8XGt4v
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2024
Some of the MAGA die-hards were not thrilled with what they saw, although they admitted to being impressed with “the fake cry.”
Not what I’d prefer out of the GOP response, but there’s no question Katie Britt has mastered the ultimate weapon of dimes everywhere; the fake cry.
That’s a seasoned pro right there.
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 8, 2024
Blaze TV radio host Steve Peace was not a fan and even believes that SNL won’t have to alter the speech: “I would just play the actual speech. I wouldn’t even try to parody it.” He added, “[T]hey went with the offspring of CHUD impregnating a Stepford Wife.”
If I were SNL I would just play the actual speech. I wouldn't even try to parody it. All the GOP had to do was put an actual lucid and relatable human on after Biden. Instead they went with the offspring of CHUD impregnating a Stepford Wife. https://t.co/OrfzwzEjd3
— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 8, 2024
The Get Out vibes seemed real.
WAY creepy.
Like, WAY.😧 pic.twitter.com/0UQEqdO6EN
— TheLightTheWay (@TheLightTheWay1) March 8, 2024
From there, criticism flew from all sides with people wondering if this was a Misery reboot audition video or a “kitchen ransom video.” Also, why was she “smil[ing] as she talks about how American families are hurting”?
I don’t get why people are being so critical.
Katie Britt’s audition for the reboot of Misery was sublime. pic.twitter.com/HRpGxir24J
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 8, 2024
Has Alabama Senator Katie Britt been freed? I saw the kitchen ransom video (aka a Republican rebuttal) after the SOTU. pic.twitter.com/VyAwK5ZxFh
— Unusually Graceful Gentleman (@gusfw) March 8, 2024
The scary part is that clueless Sen Katie Britt is the best the Republicans have to offer… Oh fucking my! pic.twitter.com/3VVAB5hSzB
— Brick 7 🟧 (@Brick715) March 8, 2024
Trump cultist Katie Britt smiles as she talks about how American families are hurting. pic.twitter.com/nKCtoFRsFM
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024
She left me no choice. pic.twitter.com/d4cwc6s14M
— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) March 8, 2024
I'm not saying Katie Britt's State of the Union response was horrible and over-acted…
I'm just saying it was far too easy to do a mashup with it and Alyssa Milano's Unicef commercial. pic.twitter.com/w83jpj6tFc
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 8, 2024
a snippet from Katie Britt's overly dramatic rebuttal. i will say that she is the best Alabama senator. pic.twitter.com/9Fm8h4yUA8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024
I knew Katie Britt sounded familiar…just needed the internet to add the Sarah McLachlan song from the ASPCA commercial over her 🤣💀…@JustVent6 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kYHVaL7mFb
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 8, 2024
Sen Katie Britt says sexual assault is the worst thing that can happen to a woman while encouraging Americans to vote for a convicted sexual predator.
pic.twitter.com/oKZdUZuy3u
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024
Katie Britt: Inside the Actors Studio
(Points to @FrankConniff for the idea) pic.twitter.com/JMbOwCfNwK
— Ben Bowman (@BowmanInc) March 8, 2024
Katie Britt has been screaming, crying, laughing and whispering to a camera all night. #TheGOPsNuts pic.twitter.com/DtHS83w4UD
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 8, 2024
Katie Britt is outraged that border policies might be responsible for girls being sexually assaulted, but she's not outraged that Donald Trump is a rapist. Make it make sense.#SOTU2024 GOP responsepic.twitter.com/XQ3niePOpR
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 8, 2024
You can watch Sen. Britt’s full SOTU rebuttal speech here.