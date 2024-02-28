Billionaire investor Kyle Bass really thought he had something on Wednesday morning when he slammed both Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen because his room service breakfast cost too much. You cannot make this up.

Right out of the gate, if you’re not aware, room service menu prices are almost always astronomical regardless of who is in the White House. They’re particularly eye-watering if you’re staying in a 5-star hotel like Bass, and yet, that didn’t stop a man who runs his own investment firm from acting like his predicament is Biden’s fault.

“Terrible Inflation milestone reached – My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel,” Bass tweeted. “After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN. #Biden #Inflation @SecYellen @federalreserve”

Terrible Inflation milestone reached – My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN. #Biden #Inflation @SecYellen @federalreserve pic.twitter.com/C3FS67fT7I — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) February 28, 2024

As you can see by the bill, Bass got hit for $9.00 just to have the meal delivered (standard practice) before shelling out for $14.00 orange juice, $26.00 waffles, $12.00 bacon, and an $8.00 Diet Coke. For the record, Kyle looked at the menu prices and still went ahead with his order, which he did of his own accord. Joe Biden didn’t burst into the room, put a gun to Bass’ head, and yell, “Order the damn waffles!”

As Bass’ rant went viral, the dunks started flying as people accurately noted that room service prices have always been highway robbery and Bass could’ve just as easily walked down the street and got a cheaper meal elsewhere. They also noted that, again, nobody made Kyle Bass drop $85 on room service except Kyle Bass.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Until 2024, room service and minibar items at fancy NYC hotels have always been known to be very reasonably priced https://t.co/UODpjNuAcQ — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) February 28, 2024

A billionaire tagging the Treasury Secretary in their post about ordering a $14 room service orange juice at a five star hotel in Manhattan is the kind of high level posting you simply can't get on any other platform, and likely never will. https://t.co/emcZfTM5eF — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 28, 2024

BIDEN MUST ACT to reduce luxury hotel room service price gouging on waffles https://t.co/SPhcvJqXvM — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 28, 2024

Bro, we can see on the receipt that this was room service. Don't ever order room service in Manhattan. Yes, food in NYC is always expensive, but there are probably like 30 bagel places in walking distance from you where you could have gotten a great breakfast for under $20. https://t.co/M5Xeu1nuuj — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 28, 2024

Is it inflation or is it…a service that is notoriously and historically astronomically overpriced? https://t.co/loA2avtBA0 — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) February 28, 2024

Nobody made you pay $26 for 1 Waffles, Kyle https://t.co/I8yxrUJjsx — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) February 28, 2024

I love this trend so much man it's always luxury room service, a 30lb prime roast or 3rd party surf & turf delivery. Republicans are incapable of comprehending what real people spend on things. Points though for the $25 tip+gratuity instead of those evangelical fake hundreds. https://t.co/Fwf2CjBLQt — zeddy (@Zeddary) February 28, 2024

Hey, any clients of Hayman Capital Management on here? RED ALERT: The CIO of the company doesn't know that charges for room service in hotels are insane. He thinks it's inflation, and the president's fault. Move your money somewhere else. https://t.co/6OvhsT7VOK — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) February 28, 2024

(Drinks six beers at a Major League Baseball game, which costs $93 plus tip) JANET YELLEN MUST RESIGN! https://t.co/2UAAzqISEI — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) February 28, 2024

If you're a billionaire complaining about an $85 hotel breakfast charge, you are a huge fucking loser https://t.co/IkNz9FQQXT — Ramit Sethi (@ramit) February 28, 2024

