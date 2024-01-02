This year’s hottest New Year’s Eve party was at Mar-a-Lago. All the greats were there: a frequently-arrested former president, Vanilla Ice, only one of the Ninja Turtles for some reason, an Elvis impersonator. But the real star of the show (at least in their minds) was Eric Trump and his Tom Petty-covering wife, Lara. She wore a dress from Oscar Lopez that some in the MAGA community found to be “inappropriate.”

Mediaite reports that Lara “posted an edited video, complete with the dulcet sounds of French Montana, Lil Pump, and Diplo, of her walking to and from the party in a remarkably revealing gown… To be fair, she looks great. But commenters on the post largely found the video and her super high-cut gown inappropriate.”

One of the top comments on Lara’s Instagram post reads, “Love the Trump family, but to me this dress seems inappropriate for the occasion. If she was vacationing and had on swimsuit I doubt many would have a problem. However in a formal setting it looks like something someone screaming for attention would wear. It certainly takes our focus off many more important issues that need addressing. Poor choice.” Another commenter tsked, “These women these days leave nothing to the imagination anymore. Although, she is beautiful, the outfit is a little too much. Her husband must be proud of her for showing all that skin to other men.”

Instagram user “JoaniePonyBalony” summed it up well, writing “She can. But she should not. “Derjam1288” opined “Yikes. I’m proud of my wife but this is a poor decision. Way too far,” while “taylormoll” averred love for Lara Trump but conceded, “This dress is trashy.”

You can’t win with these people. Trump should be allowed to wear whatever she wants. It’s (repeat after me) her body, her choice.

But the reactions are still pretty funny.

What I admire the most about Lara Trump are the Christian values of humility and modesty. 🤔

pic.twitter.com/96JAplodO4 — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) January 2, 2024

I couldn’t care less what Lara Trump was wearing NYE as long as she didn’t sing! — DTM Woodworks (@DTM_Woodworks) January 2, 2024

I have a bathrobe just like it. https://t.co/ofC32Gw169 — Tater Magoo (@MagooPotato) January 2, 2024

Just when you think you’ve seen the cringiest shit possible from a member of the Trump family, Lara shoots her shot. 😂 https://t.co/9yzwOs9LwG — TheSnarkyBarber (@BarberSnarky) January 2, 2024

