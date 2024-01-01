Happy 2024! Last night (December 31), there were a ton of musical celebrations counting down the end of 2023. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve saw performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Janelle Monáe; CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen hosted Uproxx cover stars the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and others; and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago had… Vanilla Ice and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Video from the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party has surfaced on social media, and it shows Vanilla Ice doing his thing on stage, at one point even being joined by a TMNT character (Michelangelo, specifically, in case you were wondering about his political allegiances).

Omg Vanilla Ice rings in the New Year at Mar a Lago 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/97YqtLLDBE — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) January 1, 2024

Naturally, people had jokes. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Time Zones are weird, guys. Australia is in 2024, California is in 2023, and Donald Trump is in 1992 at a Vanilla Ice concert.” Another wrote, “POV. It’s your last New Year’s celebration as a free man, and you get Vanilla Ice.” Others made note that Trump didn’t look super excited as the performance was happening.

Time Zones are weird, guys. Australia is in 2024, California is in 2023, and Donald Trump is in 1992 at a Vanilla Ice concert — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 1, 2024

POV. It's your last New Year's celebration as a free man, and you get Vanilla Ice.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💩💩💩🥂 pic.twitter.com/EtVdq8Xqr7 — Undercover FBI informant (@FBIAgent42) January 1, 2024

Life of the Party Trump rocking out to Vanilla Ice. pic.twitter.com/37hx9nw8DP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 1, 2024

This wasn’t Ice’s first time at Mar-a-Lago, as he previously made headlines for a 2020/2021 NYE performance at the same venue. He defended his appearance with a statement saying, “The New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago was awesome. We danced we celebrated. We had a great time. It was a very classy event at a beautiful Palm Beach landmark. Everyone was cleared from Covid test prior to the event. I think everyone just wants to get out and dance and have fun. We’ve all been marinating, trapped in our houses. It’s not about politics at all. This is about dancing and enjoying New Year’s. And I wish everyone a very happy new year.”