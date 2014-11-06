KSK Sex & Fantasy Football Mailbag: Leave the Midwest

Around the time I was in college, my parents — who lived in southern Illinois at the time — kept a postcard on their fridge: “17 reasons to live in the Midwest”:
- pot roast every Sunday
- best pesticide commercials in the country
- free and available parking
- wholesome, unjaded youth
- more Catholics than you can shake a stick at
- freedom from fear of falling off the edge of the continent
- access to little-known fine beers such as Schaeffer, Hudepohl and Stag
- dynamite homegrown
- birthplace and still best place for jazz
- no typhoons
- the people are mostly good eggs
- no big hills to climb so better gas mileage
- greater chance of seeing UFOs
- quaint native customs – tractor pulling, flag waving and cow tipping
- basketball is at least as important as football
- lots of silos and barns for pastoral landscape painters
- home of Bunny Bread – “That’s what ah said…”
I still think about that postcard, because so many of my experiences in the Midwest were bad: interactions with Cardinals fans (McGwire-era!), speed traps on I-55, everything about driving across Kansas, funnel cakes and fish fries, driving in a snowstorm from Chicago to Champaign-Urbana, Old Country Buffet, whites divvied up along church lines … ugh, no thanks to all of that. (YES, EVEN OLD COUNTRY BUFFET.) The Midwest isn’t bad, per se. It just wasn’t for me.
Good gas mileage, though.
Your questions:
Greetings Cap’n,
Football question then sex:
I am currently in a two QB league which I’m not super big on but it’s a league with good friends. I have a week 10 conundrum: Philip Rivers is out and I need a second QB: My other two are currently Kaepernick and Austin Davis, but I am not sold on Davis, especially against Arizona. The FA list is naturally unappealing and I feel like my best options there are Orton vs. KC or Glennon vs. ATL. What should I do?
Well, you can pick up Josh McCown to play in lieu of Glennon; the Falcons are terrible on defense and won’t be able to stop both Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans. Orton has a surprisingly good passer rating, but I don’t think he’ll put up the raw numbers against a solid KC defense to warrant a start. But, for my money, I’d grab Mark Sanchez if he’s available and give him a start. Crazy? Maybe. Or maybe CRAZY LIKE A FOX.
Sex: I graduated from college in the Midwest just over a year ago and moved East and don’t regret it at all.
Few people regret leaving the Midwest. And I don’t mean that as a slight to Heartland. It’s merely a statement that most people like living in better places.
However, I am going to be back next week in Illinois for just under a month before heading back to DC and am going to spend some time partying at my old college town with some friends.
Enjoy it now. The moment this year’s class graduates, you become Creepy Guy Who Should Make Some Adult Friends.
Before I moved away I had a sex buddies arrangement with someone a few years younger than me who is still in college, and I want to check in with her and see if she wants to catch up and also bang. We have a ton of close mutual friends and I believe she is currently single. We ended on good terms (I had graduated and was moving away). We even talked/flirted for about eight months until it faded away, including me waking up to a drunk sext last Valentine’s Day.
Awwww, modern romance.
Without to going on too long, what is the most graceful way to see if she is still interested? My plan has been to ask one of her/my best friends if she is still single and then just ask her if she is free at all that weekend for dinner or drinks or sex.
Sincerely, A Fellow Southern Illinois Ex-Pat
If you’re going to put feelers out about whether she’s single, just make sure your contact is loyal to you first, and not her. If word got to her before you could ask her out (or not ask her out, if she’s seeing someone), it might appear unseemly if you were asking around about her instead of just asking her yourself.
Once you get that sussed out — or even if you choose not to — ask her to dinner. You’re a man of the world now, grown up and moved away. You have a job, a nascent career arc, a source of income. So treat her like a lady, not some college piece of ass to tide you over (even if, you know, the latter is closer to the truth). Appearances matter, and if you enjoy her company outside of the bedroom, you may as well spend some time being a gentleman; the investment tends to pay off with richer dividends at the end of the night.
Did I use that financial metaphor right? I’m terrible with money.
**********
Hi Cap, congrats on the little human.
I asked you previously about flipping Sammy Watkins or Odell Beckham for an upgrade at TE. You advised against it and the recent evidence suggests you were correct.
Hooray!
I’m riding Travis Kelce now and am OK with it.
As you should be! Once Andy Reid starts giving him more snaps, he’ll be a fantasy juggernaut.
My question concerns Arian Foster who I am worried may be done as an effective every-week guy for the year. My RB/WR group consists of Foster, L Bell, Ellington, T West and Calvin, Jeffery, Watkins, Beckham, T Smith. Should I be looking for another RB if that means trading away WR depth?
-Barney Noble
No. Bell and Ellington are a perfectly excellent starting pair of RBs, and Foster expects to play Week 11 after the Texans’ bye. The only possible concern would be Week 12, if Foster happened to get re-injured when Bell’s on bye. To guard against having to start Terrance West, I’d pick up Alfred Blue as a free agent this week. It’s unlikely he’s owned during the bye week, but if you HAD to trade for him, you wouldn’t have to give away any blue-chip players.
**********
Dear Cap,
Congratulations on your new daughter! While I’m sure the Seahawks are a bit of a downer, I am guessing that those two at least cancel out.
I’m actually okay with the Seahawks at 5-3 halfway through the season, given three factors: (1) they haven’t played a complete game looking like the NFL champs since Week 1; (2) they’ve suffered a rash of injuries to key starters who are finally getting healthy, and (3) even when they’ve been outplayed, they’ve had realistic — painfully realistic — chances to win in the final two minutes. They’re not atop anyone’s power rankings, but they’re 4th in the league in DVOA. I still think they have a good chance to win the division.
Anyway, enough homerism. Having a baby is okay, too.
Fantasy: I’m in a league that’s been running for 3 or 4 years now which is mostly made up of fraternity alums. It’s one way to keep in touch now that we’ve spread out a bit, but some of the stupid political infighting still happens. For instance, the GM and one of the past league members had a falling out, and the former member was no longer invited to the league. I liked the shunned guy a lot, but I wanted to keep in touch with friends and figured I’d weather the storm. Last year my girlfriend joined the league (she had been close friends with the guys in college) and immediately the GM started making and encouraging really public comments about collusion when we made a trade. I respect her and my friends too much to cheat, and while I understood why people were making those comments, it still got under my skin.
Sounds like the GM is a real piece of shit.
A week ago I started talking a trade with another league member and I ended up trading Smith Sr. and Ertz for Julius Thomas. It’s a full point PPR league and the idea was that I was trading a potential higher ceiling to the other team for a more consistent single producer who was a little down. We both wanted to trade and trust each other, so I sent him a few options and he picked this one.
I see this as a good, fair trade.
His team is pretty awful (Starting WRs PRK in the 50s and 60s) and the owner wanted to gamble in a ditch effort to make the playoffs. This morning the trade was vetoed by 4 people. I’m currently working in Iraq and the rest of the league lives on the north side of Chicago, so many of the league members spend weekends hanging out while I’m out of the loop,
Literally! Because Chicago has the Loop? Anyway, it’s a public transit/geography joke. Tough room.
and I feel like I really got screwed. We’ve never had a trade veto in the history of the league, and my feeling is that trade vetoes should only be used in cases of collusion and/or someone dumping their team when they’re out of contention.
Also — and I’m just spitballin’ here — maybe decent people don’t go out of their way to dick over the poor son of a bitch who’s living in Iraq?
This definition was more or less stated at the beginning of the season. My trade partner is one of my 2 or 3 closest friends and I would never send him a trade I thought was unfair. Am I justified in being upset about the trade vetoes?
Yes.
I know from talking to some other people in the league that they’re not happy with how things have been going, and I’ve been planning on starting my own league (with blackjack…and hookers!) since this season started. I sent a rather unhappy note to the league and resubmitted the trade. My plan is to leave the league if the trade is vetoed again. I’ll stay in touch with my closest friends even without a league, and FF is supposed to be fun. You see more fantasy BS than anyone else, so I thought you could help me get some perspective.
I back you 100%. There is no reason too small for leaving a fantasy league if it’s not enjoyable to you. I’ve left fantasy/pick ’em/suicide leagues for various reasons: the price point was too high, I didn’t like the time commitment, the commissioner was a jerk … fantasy football occupies one of the most valuable parts of your life: your free time. If it’s not fun, don’t do it.
I don’t have any relationship problems; my girlfriend is great and while short-term long distance sucks, 8 years in we’re not going to let 6k miles and 6 months stop us from being happy. She’s a huge football and basketball fan, and I love that she’s competitive every year in fantasy and pick ‘em.
-Blondie in Babylon
Yay! Next question.
**********
El Capitan:
Greetings and salutations. Easy FFB question, awkward sex question, so buckle in.
FFB first. Let’s take a hypothetical person. They drafted Adrian Peterson in round one, picked up Romo in the sixth, and had a reliable keeper in Reggie Bush from the 8th round the previous year. Pretty good team! And then the season happened. Now, said hypothetical person is 2-6 in the league and in dead last, 14th place, with little to no hope. Would this hypothetical person (who is me), be perfectly fine with pulling a Cutler and giving the rest of the season the ol’ “DONNNNN’TTTTT CAAAAARRRRREEEEE”? I’m not saying leave the team in the shitter, but don’t actively look for ways to trade up, or maybe let the waiver wire go for a week or two to focus on the other three teams I have (kill me). Thoughts?
I can’t really fault you for any of that. One of my six teams is 2-7 (thanks, Montee Ball), and I’m staying diligent about the lineup and grabbing what I can on the waiver wire, but my heart’s not really in it. If it were real life, I’d be fired and Tony Sparano would take my place and keep losing with that garbage collection of failures.
Sex. Well, relationships, really.
I have a friend who has been spending an awful lot of time at work lately. Now I’m sure a lot of this is the fact that he has a demanding job and it requires a great deal of his time and efforts. He is also in his 30s, and his company typically hires about 6 years younger than he is for a lot of positions. Younger and blonder, if we’re being honest. And hot. That, too.
Brass tacks: a few of us in the friend group we’re all in are almost sure he’s cheating on his wife of 4 years. There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence, nothing concrete, but a lot of speculation, and it’s reaching a fever pitch and a boiling point at the same time. Now, I’m his best friend (was his best man at their wedding), and it’s starting to feel like there’s an expectation on me to do something or say something. Do you think there is, and, if there is, what the fuck am I supposed to say?
-Bob
OOH. Eesh. Well.
About that.
Part of me wants to support you as Chivalrous Friend Who Saves Pal’s Marriage. In the Ideal Mantopia Scenario, you sit down with your best friend over drinks and say something like, “You’ve been working a lot recently.”
“Yep.”
“Lotta fine women at your work.”
“Yep.”
“You’re not doing anything stupid, are you?”
“Nope.”
“Okay, had to ask.” Then you clink beer bottles and drink, safe with the knowledge that you said what you needed to say, and he’d either stay or return to the straight and narrow. I would hope that something nice and low-key unfolded like that.
But in that scenario, you run the risk of everything NOT going well. What if he gets angry at the line of questioning and you lose his trust? What if he unburdens his infidelity on you? What if he makes you promise not to tell his wife? What if you end up in the middle of bad marriage? Do you tell his wife anyway? What if your knowledge of his (alleged) infidelity ultimately hurts your standing in the group?
So, here’s what I propose: let other people’s relationships unfold as they will. He is either cheating or he isn’t. She will either find out or she won’t. They will either stay together or break up. There is no part of that that you need to be involved in. And as good of a friend as you’d be to warn him away of doing stupid things, an even better friend will help him through his stupid mistakes.
I dunno, perhaps there’s a gray area between getting involved and staying out of it altogether — a way to tell him what people are saying without you getting directly involved. I’ll leave that to your judgment. But me? I’ve seen too many well-meaning people get burned by trying to be the good friend in the middle of a bad relationship.
That Getty Image caption is rather long.
Damn your editing, now I look like a fool!!!!!!
Mclamby is a fool. Ride with me. For my pleasure.
Goddamn Cardinals fans have been ruining the Midwest for over a century now. And the Fat Humps. Can’t forget about those lardasses.
Indiana is like the worst of the South and Midwest in one terrible state
The Klan actually ran Indiana state government for a good while.
I can’t remember whether it was History or National Geographic that did a 2-hour special called “The Secret History of the Ku Klux Klan.” Horrifying, but something everyone should know about.
Lotta Illinois in this bag
Fortunately no Nazis, though.
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly Damn Ellinois Nazis
(no really, FIBs say Ell-in-noy)
@packman_jon – Not to be confused with Ellen-Neo-Nazis
I hate the Illinois Nazis.
I was born and lived in Massachusetts until I was 23, then I left to join the Air Force. Long story short I have spent the last 7 years bouncing around living in the Chicago or Minneapolis metro areas.
The midwest sucks compared to New England, and most likely any coastal area. And shit, Chicago / Mpls are probably some of the best spots in the midwest. If you have better geographical life options, PURSUE THEM
Something we all can agree on: rural areas suck. Especially the flat areas like Iowa (outside of Ames and where Fek lives). Most of the Midwest sucks, but it’s so goddamn huge.
Also, Madison kicks ass
New England isn’t any better- your choice of inbred hicks, super rich snobs or Massholes.
I’ve heard Vermont and Maine are outstanding. The rest of it can join the Deep South and most of the Midwest and fuck right off.
@Electric Mayhem : I resemble that remark
#fuckrayrice
Every Big Ten college town is pretty great. Madison, Bloomington, Minneapolis, Ann Arbor, etc. Except Columbus. That place seems like a shithole.
Shit, I moved from central IL to Boston, and in exchange for better foliage and more hills, I get a huge increase in the price of rent/heat/etc, shittier roads (how?), and people with obnoxious accents asking me about MY (admittedly) weird accent a good 2-3 times a week. I’m not saying central IL is *great*, but I’m not exactly looking to stay in New England once I finish my ph.d. Oh yeah, and inexplicably, the food is better in virtually any random spot in Champaign than it is in 95% of the places in and around Boston (excluding Lowell).
As a former Indianapolis child, I just want to thank you for the Hudepohl reference. I never got to taste it, having left for good before I could buy or steal beer, but I’m sure it’s better than Hamm’s.
Driving across Kansas will make you clinically insane (my mother says). Feel like a rat in a maze, the view never changes.
I drove from Raleigh, NC to Chicago (stayed a week), then Chicago to Denver (helping my best friend move). She got a touch of flu the last day in Chicago, and doing all the late night driving across fucking Nebraska (which is like 500 miles long, and basically no towns after the first 60 or so miles) will test one’s sanity too.
But man, driving into Eastern CO as the sun came up with a spiritual experience. Just glorious.
I also learned that Indiana and Iowa both smell like hogshit, from end to end. How the fuck anyone can live in either state is beyond my comprehension.
To the best man of likely cheating hubby – STAY THE FUCK OUT OF IT. Someone else’s marriage is not your business unless and until your buddy wants to talk about it. There’s more than a bit of “shoot the messenger” danger here, and that applies whether you are right or wrong about his action on the side.
Iowa only smells bad when Fek doesn’t shower.
Indiana…well Gary smells bad.
Gary used to smell like operational steel mills. Now it smells like operational steel mills, crack smoke, blood and decomposing houses/infrastructure/bodies. Really a shame because the Indiana Dunes are actually really amazing, until you look left and see Gary / East Chicago. People from the south side make fun of Gary for how dangerous it is. Pot, meet kettle (and shoot it).
Gary would be the worst town in Afghanistan if we could move it there. Can we?
Also, the Hippo is right – people: MIND YO BIDNESS
A Fellow Southern Illinois Ex-Pat: Can you not call her on the phone, or send her a letter scented with your Axe Body Spray, or maybe dispatch an emissary from your kingdom to see if yon fair maiden is still DTF? What the hell is wrong with just asking her, privately and discreetly? You’re supposed to be a man now. Act like one.
No kidding. Just call her up, say you’re coming into town and does she want to get together. If she’s seeing someone she’ll tell you then.
Re: Infidelity. F that noise. Immoral is immoral. If home boy was stealing or some other obvious crime, you’d say something. Good friends help each other whether they ask for the help or not. I tell my friends when they are messing up, and they do the same for me.
Don’t squeal on him, but you are obligated as a good friend to encourage him to do the right thing.
If he opens the door, you should indeed tell him it’s wrong, and that he either needs to stop or come clean and get divorced.
But until then, I strongly recommend prying into private affairs, whether it be suspected sexy time, selling drugs, or robbing banks. It’s quite possible that I’m just a bad person.
There is a line for sure, and it depends on your friendship. All i know is for the 4-5 guys i consider my “best friends” i pull no punches, nor do i hesitate asking what is going on.
You’re making the assumption that there’s fire, when the writer says there’s just smoke (so far there’s no proof). The only way for the writer to tell for sure there’s something shady going on is to confront the guy, or go all private-investigator on him. Either way is a losing proposition.
I want to know what the fuck kind of group of friends sit around talking about how one of their friends is working later than usual, and works with some young hot blonde tail.
How would you even know that shit? Do you all live a commune? Are you girls?
Maybe he’s like, “You should see these smokeshows we’ve been hiring lately. One of them looks like [Insert Actress Here].” That would also be reason for suspicion now that he’s working late. Maybe they went to the bar to watch a game and were like “Fuckin Dave can’t come out, working late AGAIN.”
When you’re “best friends”, it isn’t called confrontation, it’s called asking a question.
I almost went to law school at Washington University (I had a scholarship offer, but it was still cheaper to go in-state here, with living costs factored in). One of the draws would have been Cardinals season tickets. But now I get the impression if I spent three years among throngs of other Cardinals fans, I would have killed myself.
In general, being a “geographically removed” fan is a huge blessing. A buffer against local idiots and their bar chatter and talk radio.
We could have been classmates!
Holy fuck, small world!
Seemed like a pretty cool place. Sometimes I kick myself for being risk-averse.
My classmates and I even split Cards tickets in 04 and 05
Doh. I woulda been there 95-98. For I am old.
Oh. OOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLDDDDDDD
There are law school scholarships?
No offense to your parents, but about half that list sounds like good reasons not to live there.
There’s a similar list for Texas, ya know.
It’s even worse than you know: I’m from Oklahoma. A list of reasons to live there would be one item long and that item would be “Fuck it. There is no good reason to live here, if you’re not already here for reasons beyond your control.”
My parents lived in Oklahoma City for a year, when my Dad was in the Air Force. “Worst place in the entire country” is the consistent description.
I should have mentioned that the postcard was ironical.
Also, I lived three years in the southwest corner of Oklahoma (Altus AFB). The Midwest is a dream by comparison.
@Matt That makes sense (the postcard) because it seems like a list of stereotypes
I feel compelled to defend OK to some extent. It’s a perfectly nice state. Low cost of living, decent economy, traffic that is not too terrible, compared to, say, Dallas. But it is run by idiots, mostly, just like Texas. Actually, just like most states, but our idiots are the Jesusy, science-denying kind. I have never been to SW OK, but it has to be pretty bad, because just generally, the farther west you go, the flatter and more desolate it gets. Until you get to the Rocky Mountains. 3 years in Altus sounds fucking terrible. Seriously, that’s more of a prison sentence than anything else.
If it wasn’t for the Jesusy assholes, Oklahoma wouldn’t be that bad. Well, OK, the Jesusy assholes and the meth.
It that sense, OK sounds like all of NC east and south of Raleigh (until you hit Wilmington). Or any of the suburbs of Charlotte outside of Mecklenberg County.
I lived for a month in a very small town between OKC and Tulsa. It’s a depressing story that I’d rather not get into. Suffice it to say that I concur with all of the shade being thrown at OK in this thread.
Also, if it wasn’t for all of the Jesusy assholes, Oklahoma would be almost entirely depopulated. Most of the counties in the western part of the state would be, “Population: 5.”
My favorite memory of Oklahoma is driving through it at high speed, and noticing dozens of cars spun out in the ditches and median. At one point had to tap the brakes and noticed my car start to drift.
1/4″ glaze of ice on everything. One of the scariest moments of my life to realize I was basically driving a 2000-lb sled at 70 mph.
@Bob – if you decide to step into that situation, tread very very carefully. While it is obvious TO YOU that you have the best of intentions, there is real danger that either/both your friend and the wife will not see it that way. I’ve been in something eerily similar, and while the end result was they stay married, my relationship with both was irreparably damaged due to my presence in the situation – lack of knowledge, accusations of knowledge, friendship with 3rd party, etc – and while we are still friendly, it is no longer something that I can count on as close friendship with either person.
Good luck with it all.
Last dude: ecch, stay out of it. Unless you can snap a picture of him leaving a hotel with a hot blonde, you have no proof (that you’ve mentioned).
I mean, YMMV, but my observation of people in relationships (including marriages) is that the potentially cheated-upon party doesn’t want to believe their spouse is fucking around. They’ll find a way to make it about you. If you’re wrong, the spouse and the friend will never get over it. If you’re right, I doubt you’ll get the You Were Right trophy from anyone. If they were about to be married and you felt the fiancee was about to walk into a buzzsaw of shitty life decisions, maybe you could drop her a hint. But they’re already married, so .. I agree with CC.
I guess I could have just said that … but then I wouldn’t have been able to bust out that kickass buzzsaw metaphor.
This list seems to only apply to REAL MERICA states..
pot roast every Sunday – huh?
best pesticide commercials in the country – what?
free and available parking – LOLNO. Maybe in REAL MERICA.
wholesome, unjaded youth – BULLSHIT
more Catholics than you can shake a stick at – so..Ireland?
freedom from fear of falling off the edge of the continent – lolwat
access to little-known fine beers such as Schaeffer, Hudepohl and Stag – PK wrote this?
dynamite homegrown – ?
birthplace and still best place for jazz – lolwut
no typhoons – technically true for GODDAMN EVERYWHERE in the United States
the people are mostly good eggs – if you
no big hills to climb so better gas mileage – So Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota are out? Well, gentlemen, let’s join Canada
greater chance of seeing UFOs – because drugs
quaint native customs – tractor pulling, flag waving and cow tipping – because I can’t waive a flag in New York. THANKS 0BUMMER
basketball is at least as important as football – This has to be Indiana, right? Even the Fat Humps love football more
lots of silos and barns for pastoral landscape painters – lol no
home of Bunny Bread – “That’s what ah said…”- huh?
Fucking rural people. I don’t think a lot of specifically Midwest because cities like Chicago, MSP, Milwaukee, Madison, etc, won’t apply there, but this could also apply to Upstate NY.
The only thing I could think of for dynamite homegrown was ganja.
Greater chance of seeing UFOs – See “dynamite homegrown” above.
Agreed. I blame Indiana.
@Matt
Especially Monkey Business because fuck that guy
YES! EXACTLY! PREACH!
Oh, and in the interest of fairness, GOOD THINGS ABOUT THE MIDWEST:
– Chicago is like a cleaner version of NYC with nicer people (and awful weather)
– Madison and Minneapolis are also bright spots
– Wrigley Field on a sunny afternoon is in no way underrated
– If you like drinking rye, you owe thanks to Indiana
– I rode a jet ski in the Ozarks once. That was fun.
– Winter’s Bone was filmed there, and that movie kicks ass
– Field of Dreams, I guess
Chicago is really the only “big city” (in the US) that I enjoy. Everywhere else is rude and pretentious. I’m especially looking at YOU, NYC and DC.
Field of Dreams was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa, and the filming site may no longer exist. Aside from a truckstop and a McDonalds, there wasn’t much else to speak of in Dyersville, Iowa. I’d drive past there every time I’d go to or come back from college.
@Sill Bimmons
I got a nice pack for you in the freezer whenever they’re needed.
Google Earth would indicate that the baseball field in Dyersville still exists.
Of course it does. Without that field, they would revert to being one of countless thousands of ordinary small American towns, not special in any way.
Indiana University in Bloomington in the fall is as good as any quaint New England town without all of the douchetards from New York / New Jersey. I mean look at this shit: [instagram.com]
Bloomington is the only redeeming thing about that godforsaken state.
@Big Black Richard 2 @Old School Zero @Sill Bimmons
Field Of Dreams in fact does still exist. It was a big tourist attraction in the ’90’s. There’s a battle over what to do with it now.
[www.theatlantic.com]
Huh, that Atlantic subscription is good for something!
@Sep
Cool. I knew its existence was tenuous. I imagine that it, as is the case with most of anything Kevin Costner was involved in, has suffered from a long period of diminishing returns.
@King Hippo – Go Fuck Yourself! DC and New York are not rude and prententious! It’s just that the everyone thinks they are the power centers of the financial and political universe, they have extremely high economic and social disparaties based on the government and banking money invested in those areas, they have families that make over $300,000 a year that claim they are not “wealthy” because their maids and the private schools they send their kids to are really, really expensive, and everyone whose head isn’t underwater in NYC and DC just trying to put meals on the table thinks that their shit doesn’t stink.
Other than that, its totally cool.
Wasn’t the entire point of Winter’s Bone to say that J-Law’s character was right to get the fuck out of that area as soon as she could?
@Tio Rob. The Winter’s Bone writer grew up near my hometown–the Ozarks are beautiful–gentle mountains and lakes, but the people for the most part are racist, sexist, not kind to animals and without hope or ambition–explains all the meth and the R voters. I am glad to be in Houston, hot and humid though it is!!
@Bob: if this is all echo-chamber hysteria (everyone reinforcing each others’ suspicions) then leave it. HOWEVAH if there is probable cause, I recommend hiring a couple thugs to kidnap him and interrogate with extreme prejudice. Just make sure they ask a lot of other dummy questions (like whether he is stealing from the company) so that it can’t be traced to you.
#Rill4Lyfe: SIU Alum- who cares if she’s single? Call that sloot and tell her that you and she and a pack of wine coolers have a date, and that her panties aren’t invited.
@Best Man: sloots be sloots, and Wifey is probably getting it up the ass from her pilates instructor while your friend is “working late”. The only way you should get involved is to ask your friend if any of his office bunnies are up for a double date.
Jesus, just impersonating Rill is exhausting
@Electric Mayhem Lacking stamina? Sounds like your test levels are getting low. Just do a cycle and maybe double your creatine dosage (you’re not taking creatine? Jesus. I don’t even know where to start), bury your sack in some sloot and you’ll be all sorted out, bro.
That was really good.
I would add for SIU Alum: “If that sloot does have a boyfriend, tell her he can come along and be the lookout during our picnic”
I’m looking forward to the pre-sequel, Star Wars: Midichlorian Naptime
Another midwestern (Iowa, in particular) plus: fried pork loin sandwiches. I NEED MORE OF THESE IN PORTLAND, YOU HIPSTER FUCKS.
@Sill Bimmons
It’s even better than it looks.
The best thing from Indiana. Besides, um, nothing else.
It looks like it might be dry. Where’ the sauce?
@Jeans Ambrose
The secret is lots of mayo and a bit of ketchup
In Peoria, Illinois there is a place that serves a tenderloin sandwich that measures a foot across. The bun on it looks like a joke.
@Spacemonkey Gleek
Those versions are some of the best.
What about horseshoe sandwiches? They are not pretty, but covering an open faced sandwich with fries and cheese is a pleasant way to punish yourself 1-2 times a year.
Both pork tenderloins and horseshoes are fucking awesome and now I’m sad because I can’t get either around here.
They’re not technically midwest, but we need to throw some blame at Kentucky too.
@Bob: Mind your own damn business. That’s on him and his wife to figure out.
@A Fellow Southern Illinois Ex-Pat: Look her up on facebook, playa. You can get all the important information about her there.
To the last guy: It must be nice to be young and believe in principles and morals. Pretty soon you’ll discover that a better policy is Live and Let Die. If your buddy wants to bang someone not his wife, he’ll do it. Nothing you will say will change anything,. Plus, you’re an asshole for foisting your beliefs on him. You are not in that marriage and you don’t need to be.
Ugh, fucking Bunny Bread. I swear they used recycled dishrags for the crust in that garbage bread.
Did you just insult funnel cakes and fish fries?
Motherfu…
Shall we say pistols at dawn?
Maybe he was talking about fries that taste like fish? Because that sounds disgusting.
The UP is the only part of the Midwest I can stand, and I find it better than any other part of the country too. It’s like being in Canada but you’re still in America.
When I was in the UP, it was like the whole place was deserted. I felt like I was in a post-apocalypse movie. Does anyone really live there, and if so, do they vacate the place in September?
It’s amazing up there. There is no fishing – only catching.
As a midwestern transplant, I do miss the trees and the fall there. But 1 to 2 months of the year of crisp weather < mountains and skiing and oceans. Never moving back.
Request for advice: I have an awesome team in one of my leagues (standard), except for my TE (the constantly underwhelming Jordan Reed). I have an opportunity to get Martellus Bennett, but I think I would have to give up Kelvin Benjamin to do it. This would mean that I would be required to start either Crabtree, Michael Floyd, or Martavis Bryant on a weekly basis. I think Benjamin has higher value than Bennett, but the trade may ultimately make my team better. What say you? Should I do it?
I have Benjamin, and he’s riding the pine. He’s just terribly inconsistent, and if you look at last week – they tried to force feed him the ball – it’s easy for teams to defend him. There are no other legit threats except for Greg Olsen.
I started Bryant over Benjamin last week – look how that worked out for me – smiles for days. Who’s your TE now? Is Bennett a worth upgrade? if yes, then do it.
Trade Benjamin. Your back-ups are quality and whatever’s been going on with Newton is not helping Benjamin.
Unless it’s a keeper league; Benjamin appears to be the real deal.
“The Force Awakens”? Add “In My Pants” and you’ve got yourself a movie!
Not gonna lie, Captain lost a lot of credibility with that statement. It’s taken me an entire day to even get my head straight after reading that…….WHO DOESN”T LIKE FUNNEL CAKES!?!?!?!?
Communists.
@God Shammgod