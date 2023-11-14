Leonardo DiCaprio is getting roasted on social media after the Killers of the Flower Moon star was caught on video by TMZ with a cringe rap performance during his 49th birthday party over the weekend. The jokes started flying as people watched Leo rap “DWYCK” by Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth.

The whole thing was very Kendall Roy rapping about his daddy in Succession Season 2, and that comparison came up a lot on Reddit. You can check out some of the reactions below:

“How Kendall Roy of him.”

“I opened this thread literally praying this would be the top comment.”

“First thing I thought when I saw this.”

“But even Ken wasn’t rapping at his own party.”

“It’s definitely giving off ‘Eldest boy’ vibes.”

“All bangers, all the time.”

However, as Page Six reports, others came to Leo’s defense. Many felt the Titanic actor should have the right to cut loose at his own birthday party without being called “cringe”: