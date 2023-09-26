Leonardo DiCaprio The Great Gatsby
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Dating A 25-Year-Old, Which Is Usually His Cut-Off Age, But Jokes Still Followed

Leonardo DiCaprio sure likes ‘em young. He even has a sense of humor about it. Back during the 2020 Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais zinged him over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying it was so long that by the end of the premiere “his date was too old for him.” Instead of being appalled, DiCaprio, then 45, gave a smile and a knowing “ya got me!” shrug. So perhaps he doesn’t mind that upon learning that he was dating another young model, lots of people on social media had jokes.

Per Page Six, DiCaprio, who turns 49 in November, is reportedly dating Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian model who’s 25. That’s kind of old for DiCaprio, who’s notorious for dumping his lady friends when they hit the quarter-century mark. But for now, the two keep getting spotted on dates here and abroad, dancing in clubs, getting ice cream, and, one insider claims, “enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”

That Ceretti is 25 — historically DiCaprio’s cut-off age — did not go unnoticed.

Some pointed out, though, that she’s still very young, especially if you consider Titanic is 26 years old.

Some thought he’d still dump Ceretti when she hits 26.

Some confused Vittoria Ceretti with The Haunting of Bly Manor cast member Victoria Pedretti, who, for the record, is 28.

Some saw an eerie resemblance.

And some wondered if this was DiCaprio playing with people’s heads.

For the record, DiCaprio has dated above 25 before. Last year he dated Gigi Hadid, who at the time was 27. But that was last year. Also for the record, after rumors spread earlier this year that he was dating a 19-year-old, that one turned out to be bunk.

(Via Page Six and HuffPost)

