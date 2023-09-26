Leonardo DiCaprio sure likes ‘em young. He even has a sense of humor about it. Back during the 2020 Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais zinged him over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saying it was so long that by the end of the premiere “his date was too old for him.” Instead of being appalled, DiCaprio, then 45, gave a smile and a knowing “ya got me!” shrug. So perhaps he doesn’t mind that upon learning that he was dating another young model, lots of people on social media had jokes.

Per Page Six, DiCaprio, who turns 49 in November, is reportedly dating Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian model who’s 25. That’s kind of old for DiCaprio, who’s notorious for dumping his lady friends when they hit the quarter-century mark. But for now, the two keep getting spotted on dates here and abroad, dancing in clubs, getting ice cream, and, one insider claims, “enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”

That Ceretti is 25 — historically DiCaprio’s cut-off age — did not go unnoticed.

Bro saw all the tweets about him breaking up with women after they turn 25 now he tryna prove us wrong 😭😭 https://t.co/Bv9H5hWDGi — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) September 23, 2023

inflation has him increasing his age range by 1 pic.twitter.com/Vn2hgd2XRM — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) September 22, 2023

Dating an older woman for once — burlington throat factory | fitnessgayz (@fitnessgayz) September 23, 2023

leonardo dicaprio dating a 25 year old is a really good pr stunt — ira (@Whooaaitsira) September 23, 2023

Some pointed out, though, that she’s still very young, especially if you consider Titanic is 26 years old.

I know this seems gross but I did the math and don’t worry, she was conceived three months *before* TITANIC hit theaters. https://t.co/RsrI7S1rhP — V (iewerAnon) (@ViewerAnon) September 23, 2023

Some thought he’d still dump Ceretti when she hits 26.

Leonardo DiCaprio on her 26th birthday pic.twitter.com/6JLScf2j4C — 𝕶𝖍𝖞 ☄︎ (@xkhyamix) September 22, 2023

Romantic drama where Leo is dating 25 year old falls madly in love but is tormented by the fact that he must end the relationship in 365 days. https://t.co/cBcPaVY9U5 — HellCatMaddy (@Madmaddingcrowd) September 23, 2023

Some confused Vittoria Ceretti with The Haunting of Bly Manor cast member Victoria Pedretti, who, for the record, is 28.

My eyes saw VICTORIA PEDRETTI and I almost had a fucking heart attack https://t.co/BRMjwpptgv — briana🧚🏻‍♀️ (@harrystylesdyke) September 22, 2023

Some saw an eerie resemblance.

Am I trippin ? Don’t she kinda look like young Leo Lmao — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) September 23, 2023

And some wondered if this was DiCaprio playing with people’s heads.

At this point I’m starting to believe he’s doing this to troll the internet — We$t (@flygodT) September 23, 2023

For the record, DiCaprio has dated above 25 before. Last year he dated Gigi Hadid, who at the time was 27. But that was last year. Also for the record, after rumors spread earlier this year that he was dating a 19-year-old, that one turned out to be bunk.

