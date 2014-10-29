Let’s Talk About Tonight’s Geeky TV: ‘Arrow’ Fights ‘The Magician’

Tonight continues the run of comic book shows, with Arrow trying to rehab its most disliked character. We’ll be liveblogging that, and have a look at some of the other shows that might pique a geek’s interest.
8pm
Arrow, The CW: Laurel, after getting her ass kicked last episode, trains to not have that happen again. Also, Sara’s insane ex, Nyssa Al Ghul, shows up and wants Malcolm Merlyn dead. Not that we’re disagreeing, but that seems counterproductive.
Alien Mummies, Science Channel: Good troll game, there, Science Channel.
Crazy Monster Frogs, Smithsonian Channel: Here’s an educational documentary all about how frogs basically have superpowers. Man, good thing they don’t eat people. Well, yet.
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, FXM: The Marvel movie so nice, they’re running it twice. Seriously, it’s also on at 10, if you can’t get enough Nic Cage.
9pm
The 100, The CW: The sexy teenagers stuck on Earth last season are now safely back on their space station. Of course, there’s a conspiracy involved. There always is.
Addams Family Values, ABC Family: The movie that summed up the relationships of so, so many people in high school:
10pm
American Horror Story, FX: Who will die while having sex thanks to a clown tonight? Tune in and find out!
Just a reminder, I’ll be checking in and liveblogging Arrow, so come say hi! Bring your most terrifying clown GIFs!
Was anyone else…underwhelmed by the Ra’s reveal?
Next week we get a Felicity centric episode since she only got one line this week.
And really, isn’t it time?
Methinks next week Ollie kills a lot of assassins.
The episode literally opens up with Oliver “not killing” a nameless assassin.
Assassins being killed by an evil computer virus.
I’m betting assassins keep turning up. And getting their asses kicked.
Next week is computers are totes evil yo.
Nope, Felicity kills hackers apparently.
Arrow: Written by George RR Martin
I thought we crossed the Narrow Sea there for a second when we saw Ra’s…
Well, Ollie and Thea did go on a date this week.
Ollie, remind me again why this was a good idea?
Eh, Nyssa’s just so damn whiny.
Rings? Who is he? The Mandarin?
It better not turn out that Malcolm hired an actor to play Ra.
i thought the exact same thing.
Why isn’t Felicity just, you know, listening in on phone conversations above the lair?
Wait, what? Nice moves?
She apparently only owns belly shirts now.
Me neither.
i have no problem with that.
Ok she’s reopening the club but never looked downstairs
Why would you give Roy any sort of responsible position?
She wants the D.
OHOHO FUNNY THEA.
“I’m sorry I couldn’t stop her. My flip was a bit off.”
Yeah, Ollie kept his word to tell her the truth.
Dammit, would someone please tell Ouentin already?
This is one weird come on
Oh, goddammit, JUST TELL QUENTIN.
They just want to give him the motherload of heart attacks by the time Christmas comes around.
So her actual name sounds like China White? I am not surprised.
Also, she hasn’t done much worth killing a hundred civilians for.
Wildcat gym.
I like how Waller is pissed at Ollie for doing the genuinely ethical thing.
Nice continuity with her dress.
I have a feeling it might be Waller who called the hit on Sara.
That may be the case.
I still think it was Ra’s.
I miss Felicity.
“You’ve made a great enemy out of… LIAM NEESON.”
If only.
FELICITY!!!
HELLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NURSE
That’s a um, bold move.
Wait, you weren’t his enemy before? You guys weren’t exactly bros.
…wait, what? PROTECTION?
What about bringing him to the island prison Slade is on?
Or, you know, just jail in general.
He explicitly mentioned that one. No point.
Ollie is calling dibs, lady.
Where the hell did Thea run off to?
At least kneecap him
Really. Even just an elbow would be a good idea.
Exactly.
Did the writer of this episode finish before they filmed last weeks?
You know, it is quite possible he just incapacitated them with the gun, rather than killing them.
Quite possibly.
Kill me like you did in season 1.
Make it 10 minutes
LOL relying on SCPD
They are reliable! They’ll always screw the pooch!
He can’t kill unless he has a gun.
Barrowman really is great.
He is.
That awkward moment when you realize your dad killed your girlfriend.
Conversations do not work that way!
I like that Merlyn got pissed, though.
Did she just… coat-fight Merlyn?
Who knew that scarves were the perfect defense against arrows?
Why is her hair blonde upside down?
Fancy reverse highlights.
Merlyn the Magician. Ok I get it now.
Oh God Thea becomes Zatana doesn’t she in a freak accident.
“We’re all super with you on the no killing… until it’s someone we don’t like!”
-Everyone on Arrow, 2014
He was like that in the first season, really.
in my opinion he should just go full on punisher
I’ve got to admit Upside-Down Thea is pretty funny.
Laurel it’s always your fault
“Ollie, this is all my fault…” YEP.
Roy, we need to talk about how stupid that flip was.
Roy recovered quickly.