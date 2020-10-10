Lindsey Graham has a lot to worry about. The South Carolina senator is in danger of losing what was long presumed one of the safest seats in Congress, with his rival, Democrat Jaime Harrison, reducing him to beg for money on Fox News. He’s also under fire for avoiding a COVID-19 test, which could keep him from electing conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. If that weren’t enough, he’s being dragged for recent comments many have perceived as openly racist.

According to The New York Times, Graham appeared at an event that originally was supposed to be a debate until Graham refused to test for the coronavirus, causing Harrison to say he would not share a space with his potentially contagious rival. At one point the subject of race came up, and when asked whether he considers South Carolina a racist state, he said, “No.” He then tried to implore African-Americans to vote for him.

“I am asking every African-American out there, look at my record,” Graham told the crowd. “I care about everybody. If you’re a young African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state. You just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Lindsey Graham, facing a Black challenger: "If you're a young African American…you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative not liberal." #SCSen pic.twitter.com/5PfdIoYyJQ — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 9, 2020

It’s not clear what he was trying to say, or why he thought it was a good idea to say it when he’s already doing so badly in polls. But a lot of people online weren’t having it.

This is open racism by a US Senator. If you are a CEO of a company, do you really want to open a plant or office in a state where the senior Senator tells your Black employees you will be treated equally only if conservative? @LindseyGrahamSC is hurting SC. Vote him out. https://t.co/NOXDtYzFPI — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 10, 2020

.@LindseyGrahamSC, you said black folks can go anywhere in SC as long as they're conservative and not liberal. Shameful. While we're on this topic, you should know gay people can go anywhere publicly in my state of CA, as long as they're out and proud, not closeted and afraid. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 10, 2020

WATCH THIS! Lindsey Graham is a racist piece of shit. Familiarize yourself with & vote for @harrisonjaime #SCSen you can also contribute to his campaign here https://t.co/sOYh7Ic2lx https://t.co/G07wy38iHq — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) October 10, 2020

This is blatant racism. The best thing for the country and the GOP is for @LindseyGrahamSC to be defeated in November. He’s a disappointment and an embarrassment in every way. https://t.co/P4HdsCEh7t — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) October 10, 2020

Congrats @LindseyGrahamSC, now The Rebellion is joining this race. @RebellionPac just maxed out to @harrisonjaime, so blacks and immigrants can go anywhere in South Carolina & not have to deal with implicit threats of violence & bigotry Graham uses. Freedom for everyone! #America https://t.co/76cui35Rxx — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 10, 2020

Harrison weighed in, too, calling Graham “out of touch” and accusing him of prioritizing Barrett’s confirmation, less than a month before Election Day, instead of a stimulus bill to help his ailing constituents. Graham was reportedly in close contact with at least two Republican senators who have tested positive for COVID-19. After Graham refused to get tested, Harrison remarked that he would not “allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Senator Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk.”

