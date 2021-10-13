Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is getting dragged on social media after people caught wind of a bizarre rant where he warns of South Americans in designer clothes invading… Connecticut? The whole thing went down on Hannity, of course, where Graham stopped by to rail against President Joe Biden’s administration for pulling back on raiding work sites to track down illegal aliens. According to Graham, this is going to lead to an apparently fabulous influx of Brazilians. Via The Independent:

“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off all the raids of work site, is going to be another incentive for people to come, because the word is out. You come, you claim asylum, you never leave. The policy choices of Biden are all over the world now,” Mr Graham said. Continuing, Mr Graham claimed: “We had 40,000 Brazilians come through the Yuma sector alone, headed for Connecticut wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags”.

Now, Connecticut is a seemingly random state for Graham to single out considering it is nowhere near the southern border. The Independent reached out to his office for a statement on Graham’s source for his claims, and his spokesperson said that Graham had “just visited the Yuma sector.” So, apparently, we’re to believe that Lindsey Graham personally witnessed Brazilians with Gucci bags stating their intentions to storm New England. Interesting.

As for how Graham’s rant is going on social media, the dunks are coming in fast:

First of all: lol Second of all: if all of these ppl can afford designee clothes, why wouldn’t they be immigrating legally? And if if 40,000 wealthy foreigners are coming in… whats the objection, since the anti-immigrant line is that they are a “drain” on the system? https://t.co/c0fUvNxZPk — the world’s most annoying they/them 🙃 (@tragic_endings_) October 13, 2021

Connecticut, long known for it's tropical beaches, food, music, dance and culture is a natural fit for Brazilians seeking a better quality of life — FunkieNYFL (@funkieinfl) October 13, 2021

Don’t threaten us with a good time @LindseyGrahamSC — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 13, 2021

send us your hot, your rich, yearning to take selfies https://t.co/VkB3GywBvA — Whet Moser (@whet) October 13, 2021

40,000 Brazilians in Connecticut. The waxing business will be booming!! — Nathan Detroit (@NathanDetroit14) October 13, 2021

Gisele just headed to West Haven, y’all. pic.twitter.com/ew1bLxLZ1a — Sam Nelson (@slnelson77) October 13, 2021

Pretty sure that this is just a sexy dream Lindsey had last night. https://t.co/Sq8aEEOuaG — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) October 13, 2021

(Via The Independent, The Recount on Twitter)