No One’s Sure Why Lindsey Graham Ranted About 40,000 Brazilians ‘Wearing Designer Clothes And Gucci Bags’ Descending Upon Connecticut

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is getting dragged on social media after people caught wind of a bizarre rant where he warns of South Americans in designer clothes invading… Connecticut? The whole thing went down on Hannity, of course, where Graham stopped by to rail against President Joe Biden’s administration for pulling back on raiding work sites to track down illegal aliens. According to Graham, this is going to lead to an apparently fabulous influx of Brazilians. Via The Independent:

“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off all the raids of work site, is going to be another incentive for people to come, because the word is out. You come, you claim asylum, you never leave. The policy choices of Biden are all over the world now,” Mr Graham said.

Continuing, Mr Graham claimed: “We had 40,000 Brazilians come through the Yuma sector alone, headed for Connecticut wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags”.

Now, Connecticut is a seemingly random state for Graham to single out considering it is nowhere near the southern border. The Independent reached out to his office for a statement on Graham’s source for his claims, and his spokesperson said that Graham had “just visited the Yuma sector.” So, apparently, we’re to believe that Lindsey Graham personally witnessed Brazilians with Gucci bags stating their intentions to storm New England. Interesting.

As for how Graham’s rant is going on social media, the dunks are coming in fast:

