Lindsey Graham stopped by Fox News on Wednesday night to do what he does best lately: get emotional about Donald Trump. The South Carolina has made a habit of growing teary-eyed about the former president’s growing legal problems, and Graham’s appearance on Hannity was no exception.

“They’re trying to destroy his life, it’s not going to work,” Graham said before raising concerns that Trump could be facing an indictment for the January 6 attack on top of the federal charges for mishandling classified documents.

Watch for an indictment in Washington, D.C. You could convict any Republican in America of anything in Washington, D.C. He got 5% of the vote. Here’s what I worry about – that [Special Counsel Jack] Smith will indict President Trump for January 6th activity in Washington, D.C. If he does that, that means he has no confidence in the Florida case. I hope and pray that Mr. Smith will not do that, because that will tear this country apart.

After setting the stage with the threat of another indictment for Trump, Graham was near tears as he whined about the treatment of the former president. However, Graham’s performance only earned him a tepid round of applause from the Fox News studio:

it's the Trump pity party with Lindsey Graham (how awkward is the applause? lol) pic.twitter.com/dINscUvkHT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2023

“President Trump has been treated unlike anybody I’ve known in this business and I’ve been around since 1995. What they hate about him the most, he’s broken through to working people,” Graham ranted as he called Trump “a threat to the left unlike anybody since Ronald Reagan.”

“Mr. President, President Trump, talk about the future, pal,” Graham said. “We’ve got your back.”

