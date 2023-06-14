Donald Trump had a tumultuous Tuesday as the former president was arraigned on federal charges in Miami after being indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The indictment has been called damning for its staggering amount of evidence, and Trump’s legal woes are only looking to get worse from here.

As Trump faced his arraignment without the aid of a local attorney because no one wants to join his legal team, a judge allowed E. Jean Carroll to expand her lawsuit against the former president. Carroll had already successfully sued Trump for defamation, and he responded by trashing her during his controversial CNN town hall. The former president continued to defame Carroll even after her lawyers filed legal action to amend her previous suit. With a judge approving the expansion, Trump’s big mouth could reportedly cost him an additional $10 million in damages, according to Axios.

Meanwhile, special counsel Jack Smith might not be finished with Trump. On top of the classified documents indictment, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weismann told MSNBC that he believes the former president is still looking at charges over his involvement in the January 6 attack.

Via Raw Story:

“The January 6th case, goes to the heart of our democracy. If you look at the fact that numerous people who are much more junior foot soldiers have been prosecuted and Donald Trump, um, was leading that. And the fact that this current indictment is so meticulous, um, and was prepared in relatively short order. And I, I have a good sense of like, how much it takes to put this together; I think there is no question that there will be a federal January 6th case. It would be brought in DC.”

Weismman went even further by saying that the January 6 charges is “the most serious of the cases” and that’s including the classified documents indictment, which alone has the potential to put Trump in prison.

(Via Axios, Raw Story)