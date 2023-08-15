On Monday Donald Trump received his fourth indictment. One would think he’d be used to it by now, but no: He spent the following day ranting and raving like a caged animal. The same with the former president’s cronies, who acted as though this was his first indictment rodeo. At the very least someone like Lindsey Graham — his critic-turned-pal-turned-critic-turned-pal — would have thought up a better excuse than the one he gave Fox News.

Graham went on Jesse Watters’ Fox News primetime show, which aired after the indictments were unsealed but before their contents — including whether Trump was officially charged again — were made public. But it was a safe enough bet that he was that Graham deemed it and his many other legal woes “unfair” and setting a “bad precedent.”

What’s more, Graham felt that when it comes to a former president trying to undo an election he lost, it shouldn’t be up to a jury to decide if he’s guilty or not. Instead, another, much larger group of people should decide — let’s say, at another election.

Graham:.This should be decided at the ballot box and not in a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail. They’re weaponizing the law pic.twitter.com/OlkZggngkw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2023

“The American people can decide whether they want him to be president or not,” Graham argued. “This should be decided at the ballot box, not a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail.”

Luckily there were plenty of people on social media to remind Graham that Trump’s refusal to listen to what happened at the ballot box was how this whole mess began.

It was decided at the ballot box Trump lost and tried to overturn the election, along with his alleged co-conspirators That's literally the whole issue, Lindsey — ProLib (@prolibshow) August 15, 2023

"This should be decided at the ballot box" is sorta the point here. https://t.co/EeJcsiWAlC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2023

It was decided at the ballot box. That's why he's being indicted again. https://t.co/x2OGCaPwMc — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 15, 2023

It WAS decided at the ballot box. Then they tried to illegally overturn it. That’s the entire fucking point. https://t.co/IajrrAMpLN — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 15, 2023

It was decided at the ballot box but Trump didn’t accept it. — Give Yourself a Chance, You Can Do It 🎶 (@KevinSixx13) August 15, 2023

Isn't all this because they refuse to accept what happened at the ballot box? — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) August 15, 2023

But.. we literally did decide at the ballot box? We had an election and more people voted for one guy than the other guy but the other guy was like “no” and then tried to overthrow the government and whoops now we have to deal with this shit. https://t.co/xVTpkRzBOC — Brian Altano 🍕 (@agentbizzle) August 15, 2023

Ironically, Graham et al didn’t accept the result of the ballot box. https://t.co/ZzVjAJSolY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2023

Uhm yeah. It WAS decided at the ballot box. He lost — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) August 15, 2023

“This should be decided at the ballot box,” he says about an indictment arising out of efforts to undermine the very result that the ballot box produced. https://t.co/xwod5nsaAN — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 15, 2023

That Graham — who, again, used to be a fierce anti-Trumpist — is still out there embarrassing himself for Trump is a stark reminder that Trump himself didn’t do much to defend him after his supporters booed him at a rally.

(Via HuffPost)