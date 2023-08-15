Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham’s Bizarre Defense Of Trump After His Fourth Indictment Was Not Exactly Well-Received

On Monday Donald Trump received his fourth indictment. One would think he’d be used to it by now, but no: He spent the following day ranting and raving like a caged animal. The same with the former president’s cronies, who acted as though this was his first indictment rodeo. At the very least someone like Lindsey Graham — his critic-turned-pal-turned-critic-turned-pal — would have thought up a better excuse than the one he gave Fox News.

Graham went on Jesse Watters’ Fox News primetime show, which aired after the indictments were unsealed but before their contents — including whether Trump was officially charged again — were made public. But it was a safe enough bet that he was that Graham deemed it and his many other legal woes “unfair” and setting a “bad precedent.”

What’s more, Graham felt that when it comes to a former president trying to undo an election he lost, it shouldn’t be up to a jury to decide if he’s guilty or not. Instead, another, much larger group of people should decide — let’s say, at another election.

“The American people can decide whether they want him to be president or not,” Graham argued. “This should be decided at the ballot box, not a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail.”

Luckily there were plenty of people on social media to remind Graham that Trump’s refusal to listen to what happened at the ballot box was how this whole mess began.

That Graham — who, again, used to be a fierce anti-Trumpist — is still out there embarrassing himself for Trump is a stark reminder that Trump himself didn’t do much to defend him after his supporters booed him at a rally.

