On Monday Donald Trump got his wish: a fourth indictment. A Georgia grand jury spent the day hearing the findings of a long investigation by Fulton County DA Fani Willis. They concurred with her every wish, indicted Trump and 18 others across 41 charges. Among those were the big guy, of course, but also some of his more prominent cronies, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, even lawyer Jenna Ellis.

Here is the Georgia RICO indictment charging Trump and 18 others, including Meadows, Giuliani, Eastman, Clark, Powell, and others. https://t.co/2RBZiupcaM — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 15, 2023

Among the 13 charges awarded to Trump himself were violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (or RICO) and multiple forgery charges. The indictment effectively paints him as the leader of a criminal enterprise to remain in office despite losing re-election.

Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, was a surprise inclusion among the indictees, as he was not named as one of the co-conspirators in the federal indictment involving Jan. 6. Ditto Ellis, who had to endure such indignities as being exposed to Giuliani farts.

Jenna Ellis got popped 🤣…..idiot got COVID from a Rudy fart and now this https://t.co/MBq72yvojt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 15, 2023

Speaking of, the already otherwise screwed former “America’s Mayor”‘s name was not a surprise, although he has until now been able to avoid criminal liability. The fact that he may be convicted over RICO charges — after using RICO to put away so many mobsters in his early days — was not lost on some.

Probably still a couple mobsters in jail that Rudy got convicted under RICO charges…IRONY ABOUNDS. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 15, 2023

Also on the list were John Eastman and Kenneth Cheesebro, the key architects of Trump’s plan to use fake electors in Georgia and other states that went to Joe Biden.

You can read the full indictment over at The New York Times.

Even before the indictment went live, the Trump campaign was slamming Willis, calling her a “radical partisan” targeting him through “bogus indictments.” They also accused her of having “strategically stalled” the investigation to try and “maximally interfere” with Trump’s third campaign, which they bragged was “successful.”

Statement from Trump Campaign pic.twitter.com/1qT1dgdcCA — CSPAN (@cspan) August 15, 2023

When the indictments were first unsealed, though long before their details were made public, people were already making jokes about Trump’s inevitable-seeming indictment.

I guess Donald Trump found some votes in Georgia after all — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2023

This is the first time we've indicted a former US President since last week — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) August 15, 2023

tfw you see a former president's name on an indictment https://t.co/jBdNPzPVg1 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 15, 2023

In moments Donald Trump will be under indictment in every NL East city other than Philadelphia. https://t.co/mrroxc82sl — Ben Kamens (@BeeKamens) August 15, 2023

Congratulations to Donald J Trump for finally getting the second vote in GA he was demanding. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 15, 2023

Hey, Dante–we're going to need another circle. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 15, 2023

If you’re in line to get indicted in Georgia, STAY IN LINE https://t.co/Gvtjn712AS — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 15, 2023

The traditional fifth wedding anniversary gift involves wood. What is the traditional fifth former presidential indictment gift? https://t.co/xRwXdXCAA5 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 15, 2023

Looks like Georgia wants President Trump to win in 2024 pic.twitter.com/Xy3QSPXdw1 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 15, 2023

Trump is getting that extra vote he needed in Georgia right now — Outspoken™️ Now at Threads (@Out5p0ken) August 15, 2023

Others thanked Georgia for once again helping save democracy for another day.

Yet again, it looks like Georgia will be saving our country’s pursuit of democracy. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) August 15, 2023

How many times is Georgia gonna have to save this country? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 15, 2023

