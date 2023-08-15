Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump
Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Mark Meadows, And More Have Joined Donald Trump In The Georgia Indictments

On Monday Donald Trump got his wish: a fourth indictment. A Georgia grand jury spent the day hearing the findings of a long investigation by Fulton County DA Fani Willis. They concurred with her every wish, indicted Trump and 18 others across 41 charges. Among those were the big guy, of course, but also some of his more prominent cronies, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, even lawyer Jenna Ellis.

Among the 13 charges awarded to Trump himself were violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (or RICO) and multiple forgery charges. The indictment effectively paints him as the leader of a criminal enterprise to remain in office despite losing re-election.

Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, was a surprise inclusion among the indictees, as he was not named as one of the co-conspirators in the federal indictment involving Jan. 6. Ditto Ellis, who had to endure such indignities as being exposed to Giuliani farts.

Speaking of, the already otherwise screwed former “America’s Mayor”‘s name was not a surprise, although he has until now been able to avoid criminal liability. The fact that he may be convicted over RICO charges — after using RICO to put away so many mobsters in his early days — was not lost on some.

Also on the list were John Eastman and Kenneth Cheesebro, the key architects of Trump’s plan to use fake electors in Georgia and other states that went to Joe Biden.

You can read the full indictment over at The New York Times.

Even before the indictment went live, the Trump campaign was slamming Willis, calling her a “radical partisan” targeting him through “bogus indictments.” They also accused her of having “strategically stalled” the investigation to try and “maximally interfere” with Trump’s third campaign, which they bragged was “successful.”

When the indictments were first unsealed, though long before their details were made public, people were already making jokes about Trump’s inevitable-seeming indictment.

Others thanked Georgia for once again helping save democracy for another day.

