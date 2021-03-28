Getty Image
Lindsey Graham Was Mocked After Hatching A Bizarre Fantasy About Shooting Gang Members With An AR-15 During Some Kind Of Apocalypse

by: Twitter

The last week and a half has seen yet another brutal round of mass shootings, from the killings at three spas in the Atlanta area to the massacre at a gas station in Boulder, Colorado. There have been dozens of such shootings in the last five years alone, and each time they occur, there’s renewed talk about passing gun control legislation…which invariably gets severe pushback from conservative circles, whose argument is to once again do nothing.

One of those out to take down gun control legislation is Lindsey Graham, long one of the GOP’s brightest lights, and now one of disgraced former president Donald Trump’s still-ardent supporters. The senator from South Carolina went on Fox News, where Chris Wallace grilled him on a number of issues, including to get assault weapons out of the hands of citizens who use them to commit mass murder. Graham wasn’t having that, and he painted a grim portrait of what would happen if Senate Democrats attempted to change gun laws.

“I would challenge Senator Schumer to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate. It won’t get 50 votes, much less 60,” Graham told Wallace. He then launched into a volent fantasy. “I own an AR-15. If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself.”

Graham then fell back on another common GOP line: that it’s not about wide access to assault weapons that is causing more mass shootings than in any other developed nation, but that it was really about “mental health.”

It wasn’t long before a lot of people on social media were dragging Graham for retreating into violent fantasy rather than trying to make reality more safe.

Others pointed out that his idea, of shooting roving gangs with an AR-15, is kind of selfish.

In fact, maybe there’s already a natural disaster plaguing South Carolina.

Graham did clear one perilously low bar, though: He agreed that the sweeping bill passed by Republican in Georgia last week — the one that seeks to make voting more difficult — had one detail that in particularly seemed needlessly cruel. That would be making it illegal to give food and water to people standing in long lines while voting, which would be even longer in part because of this new bill. “Well, all I can say is that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me,” Graham told Wallace.

Speaking of Georgia, though, Graham has yet to be punished for illegally attempting to get rid of some Biden votes in the state.

