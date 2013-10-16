Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Captures A Bronze Tiger In Its Latest Episode

Arrow came back last week, and it was a fun opening to the season. Here’s what happened, and a preview for tonight.
In the season premiere, we learned that…
- Ollie managed to wrest control of Queen Industries from Isabel Rochev, who doesn’t like him very much, and who also thinks you can sue people for buying stock in companies on the open market.
- Quentin Lance’s reward for saving the city and generally being the only competent officer in the SCPD was being busted down to beat cop with a jerk for a supervisor.
- Thea, despite still being a teenager, can legally run a nightclub and is trying to keep Roy from getting his butt kicked constantly by muggers. Hilariously, she’s been failing.
- Felicity has become, if anything, even more delightfully lecherous.
- Thea has apparently become the receiver of Ridiculous Guilt Trips in Ollie’s absence; everybody kept busting her chops for not wanting to hang out with her terrorist mom.
- Diggle continues to be awesome.
This episode features the surprisingly recurring antagonist China White, who popped up in a few episodes last season and reappears, still annoyed at Ollie, in this one. Oh, and this time, she brought in Bronze Tiger, played by the inimitable Michael Jai White. Here’s a clip of them fighting!
If nothing else, it promises to be a fistfight-heavy episode. Which is hard to complain about, since that’s pretty much when this show is at its best. We’ll start all the action tonight at 8pm EST.
Its too bad Felicity and Oliver will never hookup, but I’ve read she gets a fling or something with Barry Allen
Late to the party as usual, but some thoughts:
1) Good Lord, that dress.
2) “My secret identity is the black driver.” was the line of the night and Diggle continues to be awesome. No surprises there.
3) I really wish killin’ fools was still part of Ollie’s character.
4) Are they going after the Lori Grimes award for Most Annoying White Woman on TV with Laurel? Not that she was a great character last season, but her reason for now hating The Hood was just fucking stupid.
5) I kind of hope Roy gets killed off and then resurrected as a better actor.
Canary gonna save his ass?
Seems likely.
Pretty fun episode, but man, Laurel is getting more and more annoying.
Laurel is almost the new Thea
Well, that is quite the pickle there….
Damnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn…
A SWAT team? What, did you want to give him a workout?
Hes more in love with Arrow than Thea.
just like us all
BAD CHOICE ROY.
Yup
Lol a pencil?
Oh it’s an arrow. A red arrow.
DEATHPENCIL.
At least they do not have crystal skulls.
They found a hatch!
This
I would have guessed that Ollie would have got her coffee as an apology.
He says from the Oliver Queen benefit…
“Oliver Queen raised thousands of dollars for a hospital in my district. BUT FUCK HIM SIDEWAYS.”
So we’re all agreed Alderdouche is Brother Blood?
Yup, and the folks on the island work for Amanda Waller
WAIT. Sebastian BLOOD? His last name is BLOOD?
Gone, gone, oh form of Alderdouche.
Why couldnt it be Jason Blood?
In other news someone has been running around Central City…
If they bro-hug, I’m out.
Hey Tina Fey.
Diggle needs a mask. Theres no way hes wearing guyliner
So China White is trying to hurt his feelings?
Why doesn’t Wolverine just cut his bowstring?
“I’m the most acceptable there is at what I do.”
He isnt the best at what he does.
“That will”? Thats your one liner?
And now the bondage arrow.
Clever boy…
The taser arrow! Nice!
Diggle still ends up being the black driver.
Kick some ass, Digs!
Of course the SCPD use Windows tablets.
And the Felicitycave.
At the very least, more Starcher Trek shorts….
That gif with that catch phrase makes me want to see someone cosplay spock on archer
Was going to add a spelunking joke, but never mind…
*here
Fuck.
PHRASING!
*insert dirty joke hear*
The person who picks her wardrobe has been a star tonight.
Kelly Hu is the second hottest actress on this show.
What this show needs is the Digglemobile.
This would be far off, but any hope of Diggle ending being the Green Lantern? (As a John Stewart stand in?)
And more Diggle beating ass.
The Arrowbike
It’s no Speedymobile.
Nice trick arrow!
Arrowcycle
Keep in mind, this is a benefit thrown by Ollie, entirely with his own money.
The Romans? Your definition of moral behavior is THE ROMANS?!
Also, the Roman idea of the “public good” was terrifying.
Its better than the huns i guess
TO THE VOMITORIUM!
Damn, hot nerdy girls are my weakness.
Laurel should totally fall for that giant douche.
That’d be nice.
Alderdouche is pitching a real no-hitter.
Nobody on this show can pick music.
I don’t know, I kinda enjoyed catching snippets of Metric and Polica…among others.
It’s CW. Nobody at that network has ever heard music.
+2
Truth.
The dog in that Iams commercial is gigantic
Laurel should just carry a flashlight in her pocket. Then she can unmask him.
That requires planning and forethought. Not her strong suits.
Any wedge that keeps those two apart is dearly appreciated.
Indeed.
Meaningless?
“You didn’t save him! You were too busy trying to stop a massive act of terrorism perpetrated by a massive conspiracy!”
Also he fought a guy actively trying to kill him instead of saving my boyfriend.
My boyfriend who I cheated on was worth more than all the people you actually saved.
She is the worst.
Slade jelly?
Tastes like mansweat and bitterness.
Emily Rickards is only 23? Seems older to me.
She’s that talented.
Awwww, Slade’s got feelings.
I am almost shocked that Alderdouche there is not wearing an Axe hairstyle product t-shirt or something.
THREAD WON.
He comes from a line of modest blue collar underwear models.
Or he turns down the coffee for a bottle of Dew, brah.