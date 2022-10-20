In case British politics weren’t confusing enough, people on Twitter are having a field day over a head of lettuce following the news that Liz Truss will resign as Britain’s prime minister after a scant six weeks in office. (And, yes, there’s already talk of Boris Johnson coming back.) Truss made the announcement on Thursday following a disastrous economic plan that severely impacted the British pound.

Truss was already on shaky ground following her controversial appointment just two days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which prompted a British tabloid, the Daily Star, to come up with a cheeky, produce-based contest to see how long Truss would last in office. Via PEOPLE:

Writing about how quickly she lost hold of the government ​The Economist estimated that Truss had just “seven days in control” — which equated to, as the magazine put it, “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.” British tabloid Daily Star seized on the comparison, quickly setting up a live feed of a head of lettuce next to Truss’ photo and asking: “Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?”

To the surprise of everyone, the lettuce won. Truss will head out, and Twitter has been having an absolute field day with the fact that she lost to head of iceberg lettuce. Even Anthony Scaramucci got in the act. Although, in fairness, Truss lasted much longer than his infamous 10 day run as the White House Director of Communications during Trump’s first year in office.

You can just some of the Liz Truss lettuce jokes below:

BREAKING NEWS: 🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨 ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE. 🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

lettuce take a moment to remember the reign of Liz Truss — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) October 20, 2022

I served with lettuce. I knew lettuce. Lettuce was a friend of mine. Liz Truss you’re no lettuce. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

It just shows you what a farcical, laughable mess British Politics is in when half of Twitter are celebrating a lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outliving Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/1gXV3LVHVy — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 20, 2022

Sorry but no way I would’ve resigned before the Daily Star lettuce expired if I was Liz Truss. I’ll be damned if I get shown up by a vegetable in a wig! — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 20, 2022

For Liz Truss, lettuce pray. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 20, 2022

that head of lettuce that outlasted liz truss should be prime minister now. it can’t be any worse than any prime minister they’ve had in the last 8 years — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) October 20, 2022

(Via PEOPLE & Daily Star)