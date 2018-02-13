The saga of Logan Paul in 2018 has been the biggest piece of YouTube drama to drop in quite a long time. The nature of his video filmed in Japan, portraying an apparent suicide victim, rubbed many the wrong way, brought a negative spotlight to YouTube‘s policies, and lost Paul some of the key monetary deals he had with the company.
He apologized for the act, but many it was enough to force him off the platform altogether. The apology seemed to be a turn for the former Vine star, but soon he posted another controversial video featuring animal cruelty and costing him YouTube ad support in the process. But none of this is enough to warrant him being completely kicked from YouTube according to CEO Susan Wojcicki on Monday. Paul still hasn’t hit his three strikes yet according to The Verge:
“He hasn’t done anything that would cause those three strikes,” Wojcicki said. “We can’t just be pulling people off our platform … They need to violate a policy. We need to have consistent [rules]. This is like a code of law…
“What you think is tasteless is not necessarily what someone else would think is tasteless,” she said. “We need to have consistent laws, so that in our policies, so we can apply it consistently to millions of videos, millions of creators.”
What’s this 3-strike b.s.? Is this like “double secret probation”? Anyway, his third strike should’ve been when he got his manager to post a bogus and highly edited video of a YouTube rival making child porn jokes in order take some of the suicide guy heat off of him. I’d say Paul was dangerous if he wasn’t such a moron.
It boggles the mind that there enough morons in the world to let this guy make an upper-middle class living from YouTube.
That douchey frat haircut alone should be enough.
no no no, lets rewrite that headline. “Logan Paul makes Youtube too much money for us to ban him. He’d actually have to kill someone and then perform cannibalistic acts on the body for us to maybe consider banning him.”
Yep.
youtube is full of people doing way worse things than LP. I wouldn’t even consider him to be in the discussion of account termination
For instance? I think the bigger thing is, while they are doing worse, they aren’t caught yet. He’s been caught twice now.
Why can’t they all be in the discussion for termination? Is there some sort of quota?
@Fathead People like Roman Atwood and Vitaly have made millions off mean-spirited, often illegal pranks. Youtube also has plenty of videos depicting violent acts to actually living pets and people
@Fathead He has a bigger platform and more notoriety, therefore more scrutiny. It’s actually refreshing to see YouTube actually show some restraint instead of satisfying the court of public opinion like everyone else. This coming from a guy who’s never deliberately seen an LP video
@Fartakiss have you ever reported those videos? they usually take them down pretty quickly. @shampow212 the moral of the story is, if you are in the public eye maybe keep your nose clean. I’m with you on that, never knew who the guy was until he got himself in trouble.
@Fathead I have never reported the videos because IDGAF. I’ll watch videos of people being legit murdered so why do I care about tasing dead rats.
@Fartakiss Because rats would never taze a dead human. Jesus, can’t you see the flip side of things for once in your life? Also, don’t watch videos of people getting murdered; that can’t be a good thing at all
@shampow212 People are often surprised at how well I see the “flip side of things.” I was already aware that rats don’t know how to use tasers.
I’ve always been interested in macabre subjects and reddit has a “watchpeopledie” that you can lose a whole morning on
So you need to abuse animals three separate times to be banned? Got it.
By that definition, anyone who has ever eaten a hamburger is an animal abuser.
Swing and a miss, Art. But keep trying, I guess.
It was a dead rat, I honestly don’t think it was bothered. That’s not abuse.
Right now youtube is getting all his views but took him off ads so it’s really no harm no foul as far as they’re concerned. If any company is worried all they have to say is “he’s not getting our ads and we’re not supporting him” but they still get to host him, so why would they take him off and why do we think companies have any morals at all?
‘We cant’ just go pulling people off youtube! We all still have to make payments on our yachts!’