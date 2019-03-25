Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade And Isabella Rose Are Reportedly Still Enrolled At USC

03.24.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Operation Varsity Blues scandal has touched many lives, but while one of Lori Loughlin’s daughters is apparently furious with her mother for ruining her influencer career it seels that her academic career isn’t necessarily finished at the school Loughlin bribed her way into.

Loughlin — the star of countless Hallmark movies and Full House, among other projects — spent $500,000 getting her two daughters into USC under the guise of rowing scholarships. Earlier in the saga it was reported that the two daughters of Loughlin — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose — would not return to USC fearing bullying from their fellow students.

The subsequent news was that Olivia Jade — who was on the yacht of a USC board of trustee member when her mother was arrested — was angry at Loughlin for causing the “downfall of her career” through giving her fraudulent access to an education she didn’t want.

