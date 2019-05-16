Getty Image

The plot is thickening with Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s involvement in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, and in hindsight, it’s looking more and more like they really should have taken that plea deal. The latest bit of spilled tea comes from Too Fab, which reports that Giannulli had an encounter with his younger daughter’s then-high school guidance counselor when he questioned the teen’s alleged “rowing credentials.”

As the rest of the world is now aware, the couple stand accused of paying the scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to secure their daughters admission into the University of Southern California by faking their crew team involvement. This apparently came as a surprise to the counselor at Marymount High School — an elite all-girls Catholic high-school in Los Angeles — since the school that Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella had attended did not in fact have a crew team.

Giannulli reportedly went down to the school and had some sort of confrontation with the staffer after they expressed concern that the girls applications may have contained misleading information, according to testimony Singer allegedly gave to the Justice Department. The counselor later confirmed Olivia Jade and Isabella’s participation with the university, but it set off alarm bells with the since-fired USC senior associate athletic director, Donna Heinel, who apparently left Singer a very telling voicemail over the incident: