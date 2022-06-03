Republicans have long claimed to be the party of traditional family values—though you wouldn’t know it by their response to tragedies like the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. While Democrats, including Joe Biden, have made it clear that stronger gun control laws are the only way forward, Republicans have their own ideas. Ted Cruz, for example, says what we really need is door control. While Missouri congressman Billy Long believes that [checks notes] abortion is to blame. Then there’s longtime Texas congressman Louie Gohmert…

On Thursday, Gohmert—a man who expects us to take him seriously even though his tooth once notoriously seemed to fall out of his mouth during a press conference—threw an absolute sh*t fit during a House debate on gun control after Eric Swalwell basically called out the GOP and implied that they were more interested in preserving the rights of gunmen over schoolchildren. As The Daily Beast reported, that’s when the notoriously nutty lawmaker lost it, saying:

“I don’t think it’s very effective for the children to have people on the other side of the aisle come in and accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder and that we put our right to kill over others’ rights to live.”

Even though that’s essentially what they are doing. And, wait, whose right to kill?! Gohmert continued:

“To infer by rhetorical supposed questions, ‘Who are you here for?’—we must be here for the gunman—is an outrage. How dare you! You think we don’t have hearts?”

Whether or not that question was rhetorical is beside the point, because Gohmert had the floor and no one got the chance to answer. Which is probably for the best, as it’s doubtful he would have liked the response.

