MAGA types have a habit of occasionally telling the truth. They don’t mean to. It’s usually Freudian slip. It will be Donald Trump accidentally blurting out the words “I didn’t win the [2020] election.” Or it will be Louie Gohmert letting slip that things are so bad for Republicans that they “can’t even lie” to Congress or the FBI, as he did on Friday.

Rep Louie Gohmert on Navarro indictment: "If you're a Republican, you can't even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they're coming after you" pic.twitter.com/8eIkkycukd — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 3, 2022

Gohmert went on Newsmax to complain about the indictment and arrest of Peter Navarro, the former Trump aide who was one of a number of associates who defied subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Gohmert, like many in the GOP, is not happy that Department of Justice head Merrick Garland is actually acting on the criminal charges issued by lawmakers.

“It actually puts an exclamation point on the fact that we have a two-tiered justice system,” Gohmert railed. “If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you. They’re gonna bury you. They’re gonna put you in the D.C. jail and terrorize and torture you and not live up to the Constitution there.”

Gohmert thought it was a double standard, alleging that Democrats lie, while perhaps accidentally admitting that Republicans do just that. “So [it’s] very clear,” he said. “If you’re a Democrat, then you can lie. You can cheat. You can do whatever you want.”

Gohmert’s slip alarmed even fellow conservatives.

I'm no fan of Gohmert, but I really did think this had to be a misquote. Nope. https://t.co/CCeOeOE9tF pic.twitter.com/1GDnJ0kjL9 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 3, 2022

Is it just me, or is Louie Gohmert complaining about Republicans not being able to lie to Congress or the FBI perfectly on brand for Republicans? — Nathan Mackenzie Brown 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@NathanMackBrown) June 3, 2022

The single wildest fact about Louie Gohmert is that served as a judge for more than a decade. https://t.co/3CuBy1m1pI — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 3, 2022

Rep. Louie Gohmert is upset that he can’t lie to Congress or the FBI because he is a Republican. Tough break, buddy. pic.twitter.com/Ih5iNv21tb — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 3, 2022

Louie Gohmert just said "If you're a Republican, you can't even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they're coming after you!" He was speaking about the Peter Navarro indictment. Louie, I have got news for you. People that lie, are known as liars!#DemVoice1 #Fresh pic.twitter.com/r2H7thM5CP — Tony 🌊 #DemVoice1 (@TonyHussein4) June 3, 2022

Louie Gohmert might be the stupidest person in Congress. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 3, 2022

The Texas representative, who assumed office in 2005 but came to prominence a few years later in the Tea Party era, was seen recently melting down over another issue: that Republicans keep getting accused of heartlessness for not doing anything to curb mass shootings, even after children die. He’s also notable for losing a tooth during a press conference about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

