On Friday, the right-leaning Supreme Court gave conservatives one of their biggest wishes: They ended safe and legal abortion across the United States. The destruction of Roe v. Wade was met with condemnation, even allegedly from the former president who helped make it happen. Speaking of, the day after Donald Trump held one of his rallies, where a MAGA lawmaker said the quiet part extremely loud.

Mary Miller, an Illinois representative who earlier this year favorably quoted Adolf Hitler, took the stage in front of a beaming Trump, to heap some dubious praise upon him. “President Trump,” she said, “on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America. I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.” She and the crowd then cheered.

A spokesperson for Miller subsequently played damage control, telling NBC News, “You can clearly see she is reading off a piece of paper, she meant to say ‘right to life.”

Aides to MAGA politicians have been busy lately cleaning up their bosses’ messes. Last week, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker went on a podcast and said America had 52 states. A spokesperson for the former footballer said he “obviously knows there are 50 states.”

