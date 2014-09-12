What’s The Most Popular Cocktail In Your State? This Map Has The Answer.

After analyzing a decade’s worth of Google search data, the people at Estately put together this colorful map, which displays the favorite (or at least most-searched) cocktail of every state:

According to the map, Cosmopolitans and Martinis dominate the Northeast, while the West Coast leans hard on Sidecars. Tom Collins and Sex on the Beach claim several scattered states apiece, dancing around a fortress-like White Russian Belt that would surely made The Dude proud. Somehow, Don Draper’s Old Fashioned claims just one territory, but it’s a good one: the great state of Washington’s well-established expertise in coffee and wine clearly stretches into the realm of cocktails.