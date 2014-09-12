What’s The Most Popular Cocktail In Your State? This Map Has The Answer.

After analyzing a decade’s worth of Google search data, the people at Estately put together this colorful map, which displays the favorite (or at least most-searched) cocktail of every state:
According to the map, Cosmopolitans and Martinis dominate the Northeast, while the West Coast leans hard on Sidecars. Tom Collins and Sex on the Beach claim several scattered states apiece, dancing around a fortress-like White Russian Belt that would surely made The Dude proud. Somehow, Don Draper’s Old Fashioned claims just one territory, but it’s a good one: the great state of Washington’s well-established expertise in coffee and wine clearly stretches into the realm of cocktails.
Was gonna say, Florida better be mojito
To be fair though 95% of those Google searches came from places Sam Axe was frequenting
I swear, I thought Florida’s would be Bud Light. You can’t get a good beer around here to save your life. I was at a GD country club last night and the best thing they had was Yuengling.
Really? You must be going to the wrong places, cause Florida has a big up and coming craft beer scene. Tampa alone shows up on tons of “craft beer cities” lists, with Cigar City.
Were you in an actual city? Because the big cities and university towns are almost a different state than the sea of rednecks surrounding them.
Oh, I know Tampa is great for the craft stuff. I’m a couple hours south, where most of your restaurant choices are “We have Bud AND Bud Light.” The problem isn’t that you can’t go somewhere for a good beer — it’s that most of the places you’d just go for something to eat have mostly crappy beer.
Fair enough. Guess I’m spoiled in even casual restaurants having, bare minimum, Sam Adams seasonals, if not some IPAs.
Here in Tampa, that is.
Are they sure NYS was searching for the drink Manhattan?
I have never seen any order a white russian anywhere
As a Vermonter, I am extremely embarrassed. Maybe it’s because we all drink great beer, shitty beer and cheap vodka.
Masshole here. Never seen anyone drink a martini, aside from my one cool aunt from New Hampshire.
Then again, in Massachusetts, most people order a beer and a shot.
I live in MD and cannot think of the last time I saw anyone order a martini. Unless they make one with a crab claw in it.
You’re not allowed to have reservations about anyone while drinking Long Islands.
Source: I’ve ordered Long Islands before, and it goes exactly how you think it would every time.
I would wager that in many cases the reason they are googled so often is because they are NOT the most common cocktail.
Yup. Those were my thoughts exactly. In KY no one ever orders Juleps anywhere other than the Derby, so I’m guessing a lot of people google a recipe when they get home, drink it once, then go right back to the ACTUAL most popular Kentucky cocktail: Bourbon. Just Bourbon.
EXACTLY.
I haven’t had a Tequila Sunrise since 1992. I would DEFINITELY have to Google on how to make it again.
+3. Pretty sure nobody in Maine drinks cosmopolitans.
Everyone outside of Texas is doing it wrong. That’s all.
Many people seem to be missing the fact that this is about cocktails. Beer is not a cocktail and neither is a shot of liquor. You need at least 2 ingredients with 1 being alcohol. That being said Margarita for TX is spot on. For Louisiana i am shocked it is not a Hurricane or Frozen Daiquiri, but this list does seem to represent what people are searching in each state on how to make and not a correlation with what they drink.
I like the way you think. Seriously, in California microbrews will always win out over cocktails. Here you are mostly going to drink a cocktail when you go out to dinner, unless you go to a bar with a drink menu. And even then, not so much because you want to be able to drive home at the end of the night.
I totally forgot about this, but Bombs. They are not cocktails, but do involve two ingredients. A shot dropped into a beer. Jager Bombs, Irish Car Bombs, Sake Bombs. Just like the Long Island Iced Tea, they were tailor made for kids who want to get wasted. Fast.
Are we talking bars, or restaurants? I think I drink at too many dive bars. I haven’t heard anyone order a sidecar in years. Mojitos are for the weekend ladies from out of town. Usually most people just order liquor + mixer and people who order cocktails are people who don’t drink very much. That being said, if I’m going to cocktail town, I’m going to order a Manhattan, or at a cheaper joint, a margarita, or at a Tiki bar (of which there are many here) – a Mai Tai. In California, usually the fancy restaurants offer versions of classic cocktails.
FYI, sidecars, lemondrops, anything with a sugared rim suck, because if you don’t wash the glasses right away, sugar is like cement and hard to get off of a glass.
I mean, this is based off Google searches? That definitely doesn’t equal most popular. This should be “What drink don’t high schoolers in your state know how to make?”
Just because I google “greased up naked clowns” doesn’t mean it’s necessarily my favorite type of clown above sad clowns, wet clowns, or horse clowns.
Speak for yourself about the clowns. Greased up and naked is the only way to go, when clowns are concerned.
But that’s my opinion, I guess.
Martini? Bullshit. I’ve been to bars all across PA and nobody has ever asked for a goddamn Martini.
Maybe they shouldn’t have limited it to cocktails. I’m from California and I’ll take our own red wine over just about any mixed drink.