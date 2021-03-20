Mar-A-Lago Has Been Partially Closed Due To An Outbreak Of COVID-19

During his presidency, Donald Trump did very little to stop the coronavirus pandemic. He almost never wore a mask. He said nothing as virtually everyone in the White House, including himself, contracted the highly contagious disease. And now, over a year since much of the nation went into lockdown, and while millions of Americans are finally being vaccinated, COVID-19 has come for the former president’s new home.

As per AP News, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, has had to partially close after staff members tested positive for the virus. It’s not been revealed how many contracted it, but it was enough to shutter part of the massive oceanside resort, as one employee put it, “out of an abundance of caution.”

An email was reportedly sent to members, breaking the bad news, which said that the “health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority.”

Email alert to members: Some Mar a Lago staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room are closed. pic.twitter.com/rcGF43MTK5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 19, 2021

During his tenure as president, Trump called Mar-a-Lago the “Southern White House,” and even at the height of the pandemic he was throwing lavish, packed, largely maskless parties. This isn’t even the first outbreak, but it does come as the disease appears to be on the wane, thanks largely to the greatly ramped up vaccination process. Here’s hoping the infected Mar-a-Lago employees have a quick and painless recovery.

(Via AP)