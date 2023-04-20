Fox News may not have to apologize for or even admit to knowingly spreading voter fraud lies after the 2020 election, but thanks to the Dominion Voting Systems settlement, everyone else can call them out on that. (Besides, there’s always the Smartmatic lawsuit.) Among the Fox News stars who deceived their viewers was Maria Bartiromo. Not only is she a journalist who’s been caught being bad at her job, but she’s also pretty crap at Jeopardy!

As per Mediaite, on Wednesday Anderson Cooper interviewed one of Bartiromo’s former colleagues, Gretchen Carlson, one of the Fox News employees who helped take down Roger Ailes and who was very much for Dominion taking her old employers to the cleaners. (She wasn’t the only alum slamming them.) She wasn’t sure if some of the stars who spread those lies will ever face consequences, though she pointed out they did deep-six Lou Dobbs.

Cooper zeroed in on one host in particular: “Maria Bartiromo, her behavior during all of this, what she said on air her hosting of Sidney Powell, it is really, I mean, just journalistically, it’s shameful.”

He then added a personal aside. “I mean, she I don’t know her personally,” he said. “I was on Jeopardy! with her once and she did not do well.”

It’s true, Cooper and Bartiromo — back in her “Money Honey” CNBC days, long before she went to the dark side — appeared on a 2004 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Cooper was the champion while Bartiromo, the finance wiz, ended the game with $0. Since she was playing for charity, Alex Trebek took pity on her and awarded her $1,000. (You can read all about it here.) And yet that wouldn’t be the nadir of her career.

(Via Mediaite)