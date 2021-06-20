Maria Bartiromo doesn’t get the level of attention of a Tucker Carlson or a Sean Hannity, but it’s not for lack of trying. After all, the Fox News host is one of the people who got her employer sued for billions of dollars by Smartmatic. Formerly a fairly respected financial analyst, she rebranded as a Trump mouthpiece, repeating falsehoods about things like the 2020 election and about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Well, she’s finally had enough…of people calling her out for lying.

On Sunday, Bartiromo did an interview with Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator so far right that he’s gotten temporarily suspended by YouTube for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. They were discussing the Capitol storming, which both have tried to downplay. In the past, Johnson has tried to put the blame on Nancy Pelosi, not the then-president who egged his supporters on.

Bartiromo was angry that Pelosi keeps calling the deadly event as an “armed insurrection,” and Johnson was right there with her, claiming that no guns were recovered from the scene. (As per NBC News, there may not have been that many guns, but 39 defendants have been accused of wielding weapons such as “tomahawk axes, crowbars, flagpoles, a knife, an ice axe, a firecracker, a stun gun, baseball bats, fire extinguishers, a wooden club and chemical spray.”)

Baritromo then pivoted to a defense of her show in general, which has been routinely called out for spreading non-truths. “I am so incredibly proud of this team on Sunday Morning Futures and of working alongside you,” Bartiromo said. “We have been telling every story. We’ve been on the right side of it for seven years going. I’ve been trashed every day along the way.”

Then she twisted the knife. “Keep trashing me!” she shouted. “I’ll keep telling the truth.”

It was a moment eerily reminiscent of a certain classic Dril tweet, and while the second part is up for debate, the first only helped inspire many to do what she asked.

For every untrue statement that Maria Bartiromo makes about the January 6th insurrectionists the DOJ has like ten more videos you can watch proving she is a lying shit bag. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 20, 2021

I saw that Twitter listed Maria Bartiromo under journalists and I laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed … Ahhhh … too funny. — Chafed Charlie (@ChafedCharlie) June 20, 2021

Why is Maria Bartiromo on the Board of Trustees at New York University? she denies the reality of the election; she denied the severity of Covid 19; and she supports the 1/06 insurrectionists and their enablers. She actively works vs democracy. How is this part of NYU's mission? pic.twitter.com/IJAQojoSOp — dr. salvatore j fallica (@sjf1) June 20, 2021

Not breaking! Maria Bartiromo is garbage. https://t.co/7XhnSZ3Ki6 — PupperMumRedux (@PupperMum) June 20, 2021

Maria Bartiromo: “Keep trashing me.

I’ll keep telling the truth."

Sane citizens: “Stop lying.

Then you won’t BE trash.” — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 20, 2021

Maria Bartiromo is a journalist in the same sense she is a “journalist.” pic.twitter.com/X0HjsBRivt — Emily R (@ERahmanPhoto) June 20, 2021

Liars can call lies the truth, but that only makes them a bigger liar.https://t.co/wSsWxZ6usl — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 20, 2021

Some worried that Bartiromo was somehow getting even worse.

She's been awful for a long while, but Maria Bartiromo is officially off the deep end. Wow. pic.twitter.com/J4MWaSnlGI — danny (@dabbs346) June 20, 2021

Others pointed out that, yes, there were weapons in the Capitol siege.

Fox's Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Ron Johnson repeated their lie today that the Capitol attack was not an armed insurrection. This despite weapons charges filed in court. Bartiromo told Johnson she was "working alongside you." It ain't journalism, folks. https://t.co/uDMi6jg6Pn — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 20, 2021

Others reminded people that she helped get her company sued.

Fun Fact: Maria Bartiromo is named in the $2.7 Billion defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic. Apparently she lied regarding election fraud. The case comes to the courts this summer.https://t.co/pXxnRjJRvW — Dave #VoteBlue (@dwh112655) June 20, 2021

And some thought she should be worried about her legacy, which ain’t looking good.

Her life story should be called "Maria Bartiromo: From Money Honey to Coup Shrew" — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 20, 2021

You can watch a clip from the segment in the video above.

(Via Raw Story)