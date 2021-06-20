Viral

Maria Bartiromo Had A Meltdown Over People Calling Out Her Jan. 6 Coverage: ‘Keep Trashing Me — I’ll Keep Telling The Truth’

Maria Bartiromo doesn’t get the level of attention of a Tucker Carlson or a Sean Hannity, but it’s not for lack of trying. After all, the Fox News host is one of the people who got her employer sued for billions of dollars by Smartmatic. Formerly a fairly respected financial analyst, she rebranded as a Trump mouthpiece, repeating falsehoods about things like the 2020 election and about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Well, she’s finally had enough…of people calling her out for lying.

On Sunday, Bartiromo did an interview with Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator so far right that he’s gotten temporarily suspended by YouTube for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. They were discussing the Capitol storming, which both have tried to downplay. In the past, Johnson has tried to put the blame on Nancy Pelosi, not the then-president who egged his supporters on.

Bartiromo was angry that Pelosi keeps calling the deadly event as an “armed insurrection,” and Johnson was right there with her, claiming that no guns were recovered from the scene. (As per NBC News, there may not have been that many guns, but 39 defendants have been accused of wielding weapons such as “tomahawk axes, crowbars, flagpoles, a knife, an ice axe, a firecracker, a stun gun, baseball bats, fire extinguishers, a wooden club and chemical spray.”)

Baritromo then pivoted to a defense of her show in general, which has been routinely called out for spreading non-truths. “I am so incredibly proud of this team on Sunday Morning Futures and of working alongside you,” Bartiromo said. “We have been telling every story. We’ve been on the right side of it for seven years going. I’ve been trashed every day along the way.”

Then she twisted the knife. “Keep trashing me!” she shouted. “I’ll keep telling the truth.”

You can watch a clip from the segment in the video above.

(Via Raw Story)

