Donald Trump’s legal team and Fox News are now the target of a second multi-billion dollar lawsuit by another voting company that was accused of conspiring against the former president in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Smartmatic has filed a $2.75 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, Mario Bartiromo, and the entire Fox News network for “inventing a story” that Trump lost due to voter fraud committed by the software company. Via CNBC:

The suit accuses all of the defendants of falsely saying or implying that Smartmatic’s election technology and software were compromised or hacked during the 2020 election, among other false claims. And it says that the “defendants knew the story could not change the outcome of the election” but “It could, and did, make them money.”

The suit is similar to recent legal moves by Dominion Voting Systems, which also sued Powell and Giuliani for over a billion apiece and has Newsmax so petrified of being targeted in a suit that one of an anchor ran off the air when the MyPillow Guy attempted to repeat election conspiracy theories during an interview. Much like the Dominion lawsuits, Smartmatic is very confident in its chances of winning due to the “straightforward” nature of the case. Namely that Smartmatic was only used in Los Angeles and therefore couldn’t be involved in a nationwide controversy.

“By being able to say Smartmatic was in Los Angeles County and nowhere else, I’ve been able to prove a lie of everything they essentially said with one salient fact,” Attorney J. Erik Connolly told CNN. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and that might be one of the easiest ways to demonstrate falsity that I’ve ever had.”

