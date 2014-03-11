'Mario Kart' Gets The 'Honest Trailers' Treatment, Rainbow Road Can Still Suck It

“Bullsh*t.”

Smosh Games and Screen Junkies got together to make an Honest Trailer about a video game instead of a movie. How did it take so long to start doing this?

Their first honest game trailer is about (of course) Mario, the guy we’ve seen do just about every job except plumbing. They decided to tackle the Mario Kart franchise in particular. The honest trailer hits a lot of the key points, but if we’re going to be completely honest we should admit the real reason to play Mario Kart is clearly drug related.

Ah, college. I don’t remember it well.

Via Topless Robot