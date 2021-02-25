Before Wednesday, it had been a few weeks since we’d heard from Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new, QAnon-obsessed congresswoman who kicked off her tenure by alienating everyone who wasn’t a die-hard Trumpist. But back into the spotlight she roared. First she forcibly adjourned a vote on the AOC-co-shepherded Equal Rights Act, partly by going on an anti-trans tirade. Then she got owned by AOC herself. A couple hours later it was made public that one of Greene’s close associates admitted to being part of the failed MAGA coup of January 6.

But that wasn’t all: She stepped up a fight with a fellow representative — and office neighbor — in the most bigoted way possible. That colleague is Illinois representative Marie Newman. She has a trans daughter. And when Greene called the pro-LGBTQ+ bill “an attack on God’s creation,” Newman decided to put up a pro-trans flag in her office, which is across the way from hers.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Greene then decided to return in kind — or with the addition of some prejudice. She posted a video of her putting up a sign outsider her office, bearing the words, “There are two genders: Male & Female,” followed by “Trust the science!” in scare quotes.

That Greene would proudly troll a colleague who has a trans child is probably not surprising: Before she was elected she’d written violent things about certain congresspeople. That didn’t mean people weren’t still disgusted with her behavior:

Democrat Marie Newman is the mother of a transgender child. Marjorie Taylor Greene not only got Capitol police officers killed, she is a very very sick person. She should be expelled from Congress immediately. https://t.co/rLowvqw3fe — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 25, 2021

This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

Rep. Marie Newman has a transgender daughter. Marjorie Taylor Greene just put up an anti-transgender sign right outside of Newman’s office “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.” Disgusting. How is this not workplace harrassment? https://t.co/piZa1RAzGP — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2021

There’s no lower low than going after someone’s kids. What a horrible performance by Congress’ worst transphobic conspiracy theorist. Stay (Q)lassy, Marjorie. I stand with you, @RepMarieNewman. https://t.co/WmuPNVi3NE — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) February 25, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the present and future of the GOP and conservative movement. She is their most authentic representative. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 25, 2021

The worst thing about @mtgreenee isn't how hateful she is. It is how PROUD she is of the hatred she has in her heart. — Red (@Redpainter1) February 25, 2021

Some questioned her understanding of science.

Oh, Marjorie. You wouldn't know science if it hit you on the way out. https://t.co/YTSlPoJvPV — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 25, 2021

Yeah, because Marjorie Taylor Greene's never been wrong about anything else. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 25, 2021

She's 46 and in congress yet still hasn't managed to open a biology textbook, embarrassing. We need the Equality Act to pass. pic.twitter.com/tPfLIEo4uy — Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) February 25, 2021

Some pointed out that she may have too much time on her hands — probably because she was kicked off various committees for her past behavior.

When you've been kicked off all your committees, so you have no actual work to do, you certainly have more time for childish trolling. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 25, 2021

It also seemed like a real HR issue.

If an employee at a regular job harassed their co-workers like Marjorie Taylor Greene harasses hers, they would be fired. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) February 25, 2021

One person fixed the sign for her.

Maybe she was trying to cover up her close connection to the storming of the building in which she works.

In addition to her vile, seditious behavior and tweets, Marjorie Greene is close friends with one of the January 6th rioters. Why hasn't she been expelled yet? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 25, 2021

Is anyone really fucking surprised that Marjorie Taylor Greene ally Anthony Aguero participated in the insurrection? The real question is how much did she know? — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) February 25, 2021

One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s closest allies stormed the Capitol This was a wholesale Qoup attempt — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 25, 2021

Although some pointed that she’d probably be in a very different spot in her life had she not been elected to Congress.

If Marjorie Taylor Greene was not in Congress she would probably be jail right now for storming the Capitol. — Covie (@covie_93) February 25, 2021

And some had enjoyed that respite from hearing from or about her.

for a while I forgot Marjorie Taylor Greene existed. It was nice — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 25, 2021

(Via The Hill)