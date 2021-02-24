In a showdown over the upcoming vote for the LGBTQ+ Equality Act, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez took the QAnon-obsessed and newly-elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to task over her attempts to obstruct the bill’s passage. Greene, who has been a lightning-rod for controversy ever since she arrived in Congress and immediately supported Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” efforts that led to the Capitol insurrection, has been a vocal opponent of the Equality Act on Twitter, where she proposed that the House adjourn under the pretense of giving members a moment to reflect on the bill.

“I just made a motion to adjourn in order to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!” Greene tweeted.

AOC was having none of it and called out Greene’s ruse. “You could just vote ‘no’ instead of trying to get out of work early,” AOC tweeted. “And you should probably stop using those hashtags because women’s rights include trans women.” In a follow-up tweet, AOC made it clear that Greene’s efforts would fail. “We’re gonna pass the #EqualityAct today, protect our LGBTQ+ family and make the world a little bit better. Nothing is going to stop that.”

You could just vote “no” instead of trying to get out of work early. And you should probably stop using those hashtags because women’s rights include trans women. ✌🏽🏳️‍⚧️💜 https://t.co/iJzA5BrLZF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021

Greene’s ploy to adjourn the House isn’t her only assault on the Equality Act. The QAnon congresswoman is pushing admendments to the bill that would do significant damage to trans Americans. Via The Independent:

The proposed changes, which Ms Greene called “America First amendments,” echoing one of former president Trump’s slogans, would entirely replace the bill with one that prevents trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, exempts churches and other non-profits from the anti-discrimination bill, and, even more broadly, allow people to sue the federal government “if their religious rights are violated.”

Greene says her “America First” amendments are necessary because she feels the Equality Act is an “attack on girls, churches, and believers.” Clearly, that is not the case, and now Greene’s efforts have her on AOC’s radar, which is never a good place to be. Just ask Ted Cruz.

(Via Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter)