Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was one of only eight Republicans to vote against a bipartisan bill that would suspend normal trade relations with Russia. She’s also been called a “useful idiot” for pushing Vladimir Putin’s propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (she doesn’t deny it), and the Democratic National Committee came out against her “abhorrent” comments that “both sides,” Russia and Ukraine, are at fault. “It unfortunately comes as no surprise that many Republicans are choosing to stand on the wrong side,” the DNC’s statement reads.

Hacking group Anonymous has been closely following Taylor Greene’s pro-Russia comments, and issued a warning to the anti-vaxxer and white nationalist event-attender. “Russian asset Marjorie Taylor Greene will go down in history as one of the dumbest politicians ever. History will not be kind to you, nor will we,” the group’s account tweeted.

The threat comes a day after Greene released a nearly 10-minute video in which she stated that Ukrainians are fighting “a war [against Russia] they cannot win.” Her video — posted on Facebook Live hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the U.S. Congress — also criticized President Joe Biden for “saber-rattling” and “dragging America into World War III” by offering financial and military support to Ukraine.

In a follow-up tweet, Anonymous accused Taylor Greene of being a “Russian asset.”

Russian asset Marjorie Taylor Greene will go down in history as one of the dumbest politicians ever. History will not be kind to you, nor will we.

