This year’s Burning Man was not the fun and free-spirited getaway that it usually is. Instead it was an apocalyptic nightmare. Severe rainfall turned the desert grounds into a muddy hellscape, stranding over 60,000 revelers. Some, like Diplo and Chris Rock, managed to escape. There was even one death. The event’s misfortune prompted tons of responses, but few were as bonkers as the one from Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As per Newsweek, the always unhinged MAGA lawmaker went on Alex Jones’ Info Wars to speak ill of those trapped by Mother Nature. She claimed, bitterly, that they’re “basically probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of all of it… and it’s going to destroy the Earth.”

As the freak rainstorms ruined Burning Man this weekend, some have pointed to climate change as a probable culprit, as it’s been for all the super-sized weather issues that have plagued the planet all summer long.

Jones, though, argued it was the Burners who did themselves in, pointed out that they “did a mock sacrifice,” which may be why it “flooded with these tornadoes.” (There weren’t any tornadoes, by the way, just heavy rainfall.)

Greene took that idea further. “God has a way of of making sure everyone knows who God is,” she replied. “I’ll say that about that.”

She then claimed they were going to go home and talk climate change.

“It’s the same thing, same way they launch any kind of movement,” she said. “After this is over and Burning Man and these 75,000 people dispersed and they go back home, they’re gonna have these stories to tell and how terrible [it] is and how we have to do everything possible to stop climate change. It’s caused by humans and it’s carbon.”

Like Donald Trump, Greene seems to be enjoying a nice, relaxing Labor Day weekend, resting up so she can return to Capitol Hill this week and try to get Joe Biden impeached or whatever.

(Via Newsweek)