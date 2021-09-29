Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of those Republicans who are too hot for Fox News. Unfortunately, that doesn’t leave her with too many other credible outlets to talk to. Perhaps that’s why the controversial congresswoman — last seen bringing Scooby Doo memes to the floor of the House of Representatives — found herself talking to someone who goes by the name “Catturd.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene was interviewed by someone named "cat turd" today pic.twitter.com/F8cJH3Ablc — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) September 29, 2021

You might remember this “Catturd” gentleman. His Twitter handle “catturd2” — alas, plain old “catturd” had already been taken — went viral late last year after former president Donald J. Trump re-tweeted three of his posts, all spreading voter fraud misinformation. His Twitter bio describes him as “The impeach 46 turd who talks s*it.” He also writes “parody novels” with names like The Adventures of Cowfart, Literally.

And on Wednesday, Catturd appeared on the same podcast with an elected member of Congress.

It was Greene, though, who seemed starstruck. After being introduced on the show, entitled Patriots In Talk Show, she gushed that she was on the same program as a guy who named himself after animal feces.

“You’re one of my favorite Twitter accounts,” a visibly excited Greene told a beaming Catturd. She added, “I said I’d rather be on Catturd’s podcast than Fox News.”

You can listen to the whole shebang here, all two hours of it, which no doubt offer a window into a strange and disturbing and wacky subset of the far right. Or you could just keep living your life.

(Via Raw Story)