Just in case it wasn’t clear that wackadoo Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has a severe case of terminally online brain, the Georgia representative had a Scooby Doo meme printed out and turned into a cardboard display, which she then hauled onto the floor of the House on Wednesday evening. Naturally, the meme was used to attack the Green New Deal that has been championed by progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is basically Greene’s mortal enemies. However, bringing a meme to the House floor is a new and sad low, even for Greene.

Greene: This is a simple meme you would find on the internet but this meme is very real pic.twitter.com/hWJ7W6riXo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2021

Via HuffPost:

“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet but this meme is very real,” said Greene, pointing to a poster held up by an aide showing character Fred Jones unmasking a baddie who turns out to be the emblem of the Chinese Communist Party. “The Green New Deal, surprise, serves China and China only,” added Greene, who’s become something of a celebrity on the right for her peddling of racist and anti-science conspiracy theories and her unswerving devotion to ex-President Donald Trump.

This latest stunt by Greene is getting dragged on social media where even members of her own party like, Representative Adam Kinzinger, can’t believe what they’re seeing. “Congress is no longer serious with people like this,” Kinzinger tweeted.

You can see more of the reactions to Greene invoking Scoob and the gang below:

Expert on being simple logs into the chat with visual aids. https://t.co/33XE7VRHeN — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 23, 2021

Every time MTG makes a speech on the House floor China cuts its defense budget by $1B acknowledging that the United States is destroying itself. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) September 23, 2021

I mean, I knew she was a troll, but bringing a literal meme to the House is next-level. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 23, 2021

Just a reminder that she makes $174,000 a year of your money https://t.co/IvQ5AvLbIz — Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) September 23, 2021

(Via Acyn on Twitter)