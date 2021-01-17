After the MAGA riot at the Capitol that left five dead, Donald Trump — who addressed the crowd beforehand and has been accused of inciting the incident — was suspended from Twitter and impeached a second time. QAnon believers and Trump superfans were largely responsible for the riot, and many have pointed to politicians like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for their role in riling up the perpetrators and encouraging insurrection.

Another politician on that list is Georgia representative Majorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-believing lawmaker who has made waves for her lunatic amplification of a nonsense theory, which asserts the claim that Trump is fighting a secret war against a cabal of child-eating, Satan-worshipping politicians and celebrities. Twitter and other social media sites have cracked down on QAnon accounts, and it appears Taylor Green’s Twitter account appears to be among them.

On Sunday, the representative announced in a wild press statement that she was suspended from the social media giant for 12 hours.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account has been suspended for 12 hours. Her statement says the "Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives" pic.twitter.com/utvagdpLr2 — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 17, 2021

“Silicon Valley Cartel launched a multi-front attack to chill free speech in America by deplatforming President Donald Trump and purging an unknown number of conservatives,” the statement read.

According to ProPublica, the suspension comes in the wake of a now-deleted tweet where she openly called for citizens to rise up. “I encourage all Americans, not just the 75 million people who voted for President Trump, to mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties,” the tweet read.

Considering that kind of language encouraged Trump supporters to carry out the deadly, democracy-altering attack in Washington a fortnight back, it certainly makes sense that Twitter would be careful. But if the representative is going to send messages like that, her belief that social media companies are looking to censor her will certainly continue.